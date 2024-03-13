Intel continues prepping the Linux kernel for X86S

Nearly one year ago Intel published the X86S specification (formerly stylized as “X86-S”) for simplifying the Intel architecture by removing support for 16-bit and 32-bit operating systems. X86S is a big step forward with dropping legacy mode, 5-level paging improvements, and other modernization improvements for x86_64. With the Linux 6.9 kernel more x86S bits are in place for this ongoing effort.↫ Michael Larabel
I doubt we’ll see much fallout from these changes.
They mention using virtualization to run legacy software, but without digging much deeper into intel’s documentation it isn’t clear to me on whether the removal of legacy CPU features impacts virtualized environments as well. The PDF has a lot of notes that suggest things may not be the same.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/articles/technical/envisioning-future-simplified-architecture.html
If so, it could be problematic for those of us who rely heavily on virtualization. Keep in mind that today’s operating systems, including the 64bit versions of linux and windows, still use 16bit and 32bit tables & modes & registers at least to boot up 16bit->32bit->64bit. A windows 10 VM may never support a fully 64bit boot process.
It’s possible that legacy modes could be emulated while only using hardware virtualization for long mode, but the virtualization software may need modifications to support this.
Will compatibility with 32-bit apps running on 64-bit operating systems be retained? I am referring to WoW64. It’d be sad if Windows loses compatibility with most 2000/XP apps (and several Windows VIsta+ apps that never made the jump to 64-bit).
Article says something like “Using the simplified segmentation model of 64-bit for segmentation support for 32-bit applications, matching what modern operating systems already use.” but does this mean 32-bit apps will continue working as they do now?
kurkosdr,
Yes, running 32bit user mode software is still supported, 32bit operating system software is not.
You make a valid technical point about the segment registers, intel’s documentation suggests these limits will be ignored. However because neither windows nor linux use them anyways I don’t know where it would matter. As far as I know both these operating systems always use page tables to control memory access and not segments/selectors. 32bit protected mode software that existed in DOS might be affected, but that’s out of scope anyways.
Also, gotta love this:
No, since its introduction over 20 years ago, AMD64 became the dominant operating mode. Those Intel dudes just can’t stomach the fact that AMD was the company that took x86 to 64-bit (while Intel was busy pushing Itanium aka Itanic as the successor to x86). Even something company-neutral like x86-64 or x64 is not good enough for Intel, they just have to pretend x86-64 was their idea.
As you link to the site where a tempest in a teapot rages in the forums every time this is mentioned.