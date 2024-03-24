Hyprland crash course

For the past week I have been configuring hyprland and using it as my daily driver. Coming from major Desktop Environments like KDE or Gnome, this was definitely quite challanging, specially when implementing features that we take it for granted on these DEs, like screen sharing or screenshot annotating.
In this post I will be going through all the tools and scripts I have been creating to configure this amazing Window Manager to my liking.↫ xd1.dev
Like I mentioned in my MNT Reform review, I’m not a fan of these “build your own desktop environment” window managers and related tools, but there’s no denying they’re quite popular. This article is a good introduction to hyprland, one of the more popular window managers of this genre.
am I missing something or is there no link to the actual hyprland article?
Oops. Fixed!