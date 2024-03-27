FuryGpu: a hardware GPU implemented on an FPGA

FuryGpu is a real hardware GPU implemented on a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ FPGA, built on a custom PCB and connected to the host computer using PCIe. Supporting hardware features equivalent to a high-end graphics card of the mid 1990s and a full modern Windows software driver stack, it can render real games of that era at beyond real-time frame rates. ↫ FuryGpu

A really cool project, undertaking by a single person – who also wrote the Windows drivers for it, which was apparently the hardest part of the project, as the announcement blog post details. Another blog post explains how the texture units work.