Phil Spencer wants Epic Games Store and others on Xbox consoles

In an interview with Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming during the annual Game Developers Conference, Spencer told Polygon about the ways he’d like to break down the walled gardens that have historically limited players to making purchases through the first-party stores tied to each console. Or, in layperson terms, why you should be able to buy games from other stores on Xbox — not just the official storefront.
Spencer mentioned his frustrations with closed ecosystems, so we asked for clarity. Could he really see a future where stores like Itch.io and Epic Games Store existed on Xbox? Was it just a matter of figuring out mountains of paperwork to get there?↫ Chris Plante at Polygon
The answer is yes, Spencer claims. I don’t know how realistic any of this is, but to me it makes perfect sense, and the gaming world has been moving towards it for a while now. At the moment, I’m doing something thought unthinkable until very recently: I’m playing a major Sony PlayStation exclusive, Horizon: Forbidden West, on PC, through Steam on Linux. Sony has been making its major exclusives available on Steam in recent years, and while seeing these games on Xbox might be a bit too much to ask, I wouldn’t be surprised to see storefronts from companies who don’t make game consoles pop up on the Xbox and PlayStation.
Games have become so expensive to make that limiting them to a single console just doesn’t make any commercial sense. Why limit your audience?
They are now trying to look for an exit, as their hardware is not selling as good as they hoped.
To be fair, the predictions are not good for Sony side either. In terms of consoles sold, PS5 is expected to be less than the PS4 from previous generation. And yes, Xbox Series could stop at slightly above 50% of their own previous generation.
So, they have two options (or three):
1. Drop the hardware. But this means they also lose the lucrative services and 3rd party software sales, along with the highly marked up accessory market.
2. Open the hardware. This sounds like the first one, as the alternative stores will prevent their 30% cut, but they don’t need to actually go so far to make it a generic Windows gaming system, but rather enable stores selectively.
And bonus: Go Mobile: There is a lot of chatter for a mobile Xbox, and I would be first on the line to buy it. The recent AMD Z1 Extreme chipset found in handhelds like ASUS Rog Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go is already powerful enough to run this gen games, and has actually more features than the PS5 or Xbox Series (RDNA3 vs partial RDNA2 on the consoles). This could usher a new desire to buy more Xbox hardware. However this would probably be bundled with (2) as well.