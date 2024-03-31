Open source is about more than just code

As some of the dust around the xz backdoor is slowly starting to settle, we’ve been getting a pretty clear picture of what, exactly, happened, and it’s not pretty. This is a story of the sole maintainer of a crucial building block of the open source stack having mental health issues, which at least partly contributes to a lack of interest in maintaining xz. It seems a coordinated campaign – consensus seems to point to a state actor – is then started to infiltrate xz, with the goal of inserting a backdoor into the project.
Evan Boehs has done the legwork of diving into the mailing lists and commit logs of various projects and the people involved, and it almost reads like the nerd version of a spy novel. It involves seemingly fake users and accounts violently pressuring the original xz maintainer to add a second maintainer; a second maintainer who mysteriously seems to appear at around the same time, like a saviour. This second maintainer manages to gain the original maintainer’s trust, and within months, this mysterious newcomer more or less takes over as the new maintainer.
As the new maintainer, this person starts adding the malicious code in question. Sockpuppet accounts show up to add code to oss-fuzz to try and make sure the backdoor won’t be detected. Once all the code is in place for the backdoor to function, more fake accounts show up to push for the compromised versions of xz to be included in Debian, Red Hat, Ubuntu, and possibly others. Roughly at this point, the backdoor is discovered entirely by chance because Andres Freund noticed his SSH logins felt a fraction of a second slower, and he wanted to know why.
What seems to have happened here is a bad actor – again, most likely a state actor – finding and targeting a vulnerable maintainer, who, through clever social engineering on both a personal level as well as the project level, gained control over a crucial but unexciting building block of the open source stack. Once enough control and trust was gained, the bad actor added a backdoor to do… Well, something. It seems nobody really knows yet what the ultimate goal was, but we can all make some educated guesses and none of them are any good.
When we think of vulnerabilities in computer software, we tend to focus on bugs and mistakes that unintentionally create the conditions wherein someone with malicious intent can do, well, malicious things. We don’t often consider the possibility of maintainers being malicious, secretly adding backdoors for all kinds of nefarious purposes. The problem the xz backdoor highlights is that while we have quite a few ways to prevent, discover, mitigate, and fix unintentional security holes, we seem to have pretty much nothing in place to prevent intentional backdoors placed by trusted maintainers.
And this is a real problem. There are so many utterly crucial but deeply boring building blocks all over the open source stacks pretty much the entire computing world makes use of that it has become a meme, spearheaded by xkcd’s classic comic. The weakness in many of these types of projects is not the code, but the people maintaining that code, most likely through no fault of their own. There are so many things life can throw at you that would make you susceptible to social engineering – money problems, health problems, mental health issues, burnout, relationship problems, god knows what else – and the open source community has nothing in place to help maintainers of obscure but crucial pieces of infrastructure deal with problems like these.
That’s why I’m suggesting the idea of setting up a foundation – or whatever legal entity makes sense – that is dedicated to helping maintainers who face the kinds of problems like the maintainer of xz did. A place where a maintainer who is dealing with problems outside of the code repository can go to for help, advice, maybe even financial and health assistance if needed. Even if all this foundation offers to someone is a person to talk to in confidence, it might mean the difference between burning out completely, or recovering at least enough to then possibly find other ways to improve one’s situation.
If someone is burnt-out or has a mental health crisis, they could contact the foundation, tell their story, and say, hey, I need a few months to recover and deal with my problems, can we put out a call among already trusted members of the open source community to step in for me for a while? Keep the ship steady as she goes without rocking it until I get back or we find someone to take over permanently? This way, the wider community will also know the regular, trusted maintainer is stepping down for a while, and that any new commits should be treated with extra care, solving the problem of some unknown maintainer of an obscure but important package suffering in obscurity, the only hints found in the low-volume mailing list well after something goes wrong.
The financial responsibility for such a safety net should undoubtedly be borne by the long list of ultra-rich megacorporations who profit off the backs of these people toiling away in obscurity. The financial burden for something like this would be pocket change to the likes of Google, Apple, IBM, Microsoft, and so on, but could make a contribution to open source far greater than any code dump. Governments could probably be involved too, but that will most likely open up a whole can of worms, so I’m not sure if that would be a good idea.
I’m not proposing this be some sort of glorified ATM where people can go to get some free money whenever they feel like it. The goal should be to help people who form crucial cogs in the delicate machinery of computing to live healthy, sustainable lives so their code and contributions to the community don’t get compromised. This means not just doling out free money, but also helping people connect to the therapists, doctors, debt restructuring experts and whatever other specialists we all sometimes need in our lives to help us get back on track.
I’m not going to pretend to know how something like this should be set up, organised, or run, and this article and suggestion are more borne out of frustration with how we’re letting these crucial and hard workers hang out to dry and fend for themselves, but it’s obvious the industry needs to do something. If we don’t, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of the kind of orchestrated, sophisticated attacks like the one xz just experienced.
Open source is more than just code, and it’s about damn time we acknowledge that.
Thom Holwerda,
This is a very interesting story and I appreciate the deep dive into it. But is there evidence it is a state actor? Every post that mentions this seems to assume it without evidence as far as I can tell. It seems questionable to me that a state actor would go to such lengths to get an insider in place only to fail due to a shoddy exploit that was detected by someone who wasn’t even looking for it. That’s an amateur job, am I just overestimating the capabilities of state actors?
I agree, it’s hard to detect someone’s true intent, especially if they do a “good” job.
Helping out humans with human problems, how thoughtful 🙂
Serious, that’s something we as a society need to work on. Sadly though this is rather taboo (not sure about there, but at least here in the US). Unfortunately you might have more trouble finding employment if you were to admit a mental health crisis and potential employers got wind of it.
No kidding. There’s no end to their greed. They don’t give a crap about exploiting society as long as they can profit. Meanwhile their taxes are lower than everyone else’s and the federal deficit keeps growing despite a robust economy because they’re not paying their share. Our social services are going bankrupt and it’s 100% their fault. Meanwhile they’ve gaslit enough of society to keep voting regressively.
I honestly think this type of insider espionage is more common than we realize, not just in open projects but commercial ones too. Corporations and governments have the means to embed spies that essentially have two jobs, one open, and one covert. Although the context here is backdoors, the risk is actually larger than that since insiders can leak secret crypto keys, which are at the heart of all our infrastructure. For example I think it’s extremely likely that state actors have gained access to private CA certificate keys used to secure websites (thereby enabling MITM attacks) and code signing certificates.
State actor fits the narrative right now, as well as the dedication and commitment of resources as well as assumptions of who benefits from such an act.
That being said, there is absolutely no proof of anything besides the made-up names on the commit logs. Additionally, whoever is responsible may be leveraging pre-existing biases and allowing us to assume the actor to hide their true identity.
There’s this thing on Mastodon where people are analyzing timestamps and commits going back a couple of years and anyway all we know is it is someone or a group who is 1) dedicated to implementing something nefarious over several years and 2) confuses Mandarin and Cantonese characters.
I’m not a big fan of the idea that one isolated incident represents a big trend that needs a foundation and lots of big tech money to cure all of the ills it represents. First of all, that big tech money comes with lots of strings attached and lots of undesirable agendas. Secondly, there are always projects that are becoming older and less maintained or less used and that are being replaced by newer projects. In this case, there are newer compression algorithms that should be considered. If we set up a foundation to artificially lengthen the life of certain projects then that will create its own issues. Some projects need to die a natural death. In fact, I would argue that all software projects at some point need to die a natural death (or be retired or replaced), or otherwise innovation gets stifled.
As a lone maintainer for my own projects, I firmly believe that this sort of thing is why, now more than ever, we need nanoprocess isolation.
(Basically, using something like WebAssembly to individually sandbox each dependency within a project to make exploits much more difficult to pull off.)
The very nature of OSS is it’s dependent on volunteering.
We want all the code and functionality for free (both types). The foundation you suggest would open itself up to the same problems of exploiting these volunteers who have been open about their personal problems.
Take the scenario, the maintainer of ssh-keygen goes to the foundation beacuase the need a break because of personal issues, so this super-generous maintainer from xz steps up and offers their time.. The original maintainer’s perspective is they have developed a level of trust of the xz maintainer, allowing them to be more involved in the project moving forward.
Suddenly you’ve escalated access to key components allowing for more diffuse backdoor systems to be developed.
Even if This exploit turns out Not to be a state actor, I’d bet this is a tactic being actively deployed by any number of nation/states.
