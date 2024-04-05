 Home > Hardware > PCIe 7.0 draft 0.5 spec available: 512 GB/s over PCIe x16 on track for 2025

PCIe 7.0 draft 0.5 spec available: 512 GB/s over PCIe x16 on track for 2025

Hardware No Comments

PCIe 7.0 is is the next generation interconnect technology for computers that is set to increase data transfer speeds to 128 GT/s per pin, doubling the 64 GT/s of PCIe 6.0 and quadrupling the 32 GT/s of PCIe 5.0. This would allow a 16-lane (x16) connection to support 256 GB/sec of bandwidth in each direction simultaneously, excluding encoding overhead. Such speeds will be handy for future datacenters as well as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications that will need even faster data transfer rates, including network data transfer rates.

↫ Anton Shilov at AnandTech

PCIe 7.0 won’t hit devices until late 2020s.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

Leave a Reply