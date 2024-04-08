Google launches new Find My Device network on Android

Today, the all-new Find My Device is rolling out to Android devices around the world, starting in the U.S. and Canada. With a new, crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices, Find My Device can help you find your misplaced Android devices and everyday items quickly and securely. Here are five ways you can try it out. ↫ Erik Kay on the Google blog

This old Android feature has basically been updated to be the same thing as Apple’s Find My, but with more than just one vendor making the tracking tags. Of course, this means it also comes with the same problems, from its use by stalkers to controlling partners, and everything in between. This is a very problematic technology, one which I think is almost impossible to make safe.

Still, I have a Samsung tracker that I don’t use anymore – because I bought a Pixel 8 Pro, and don’t want to install any Samsung applications – and I do plan on getting a new tracker that’s compatible with this new Find My Device network. With two small kids, it’s easy to lose track of something like my car keys, and instead of stressing about where they are when we need to leave on time, I can just ping them using our Google Home devices instead.

Sometimes, these silly smart technologies really do take just that little bit of stress out of your life – you just have to be really picky and honest with yourself about what you really need.