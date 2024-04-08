Google launches new Find My Device network on Android

Today, the all-new Find My Device is rolling out to Android devices around the world, starting in the U.S. and Canada. With a new, crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices, Find My Device can help you find your misplaced Android devices and everyday items quickly and securely. Here are five ways you can try it out.↫ Erik Kay on the Google blog
This old Android feature has basically been updated to be the same thing as Apple’s Find My, but with more than just one vendor making the tracking tags. Of course, this means it also comes with the same problems, from its use by stalkers to controlling partners, and everything in between. This is a very problematic technology, one which I think is almost impossible to make safe.
Still, I have a Samsung tracker that I don’t use anymore – because I bought a Pixel 8 Pro, and don’t want to install any Samsung applications – and I do plan on getting a new tracker that’s compatible with this new Find My Device network. With two small kids, it’s easy to lose track of something like my car keys, and instead of stressing about where they are when we need to leave on time, I can just ping them using our Google Home devices instead.
Sometimes, these silly smart technologies really do take just that little bit of stress out of your life – you just have to be really picky and honest with yourself about what you really need.
I doubt I’ll ever use it since my watch can tell me when I’m more than a few feet away from my phone, but I can definitely see the benefit to those who don’t wear a smartwatch or otherwise have a way to find their lost devices. I definitely can see the potential for abuse too though; hopefully they will do better than Apple has done with curbing malicious use.
Off topic Thom, but how are you liking your Pixel 8 Pro? I switch from my iPhone 13 Pro to the Pixel 8 Pro back in January and so far I like it almost as much as when I had a Pixel 5. The only thing I really don’t like is how big it is; I have big hands (I’m 192cm tall) but I’ve always preferred smaller phones. Otherwise it’s better than my iPhone was in every way so far. I did have issues with RCS chats sometimes bugging out on me at first, but after an update in February that hasn’t happened again.
Morgan,
I don’t think we can continue fearing new technologies for potential misuse. Even since the invention of fire, everything we build can have those potential downsides, but we moved on.
And, yes, it is very helpful to have these apps (and the web version for Android, too). I sometime lose my smartwatch and phone at the same time.
(I also have a bunch of Tile tags for the wallet, keys, and whatnot. Better spend $15 than lots of time finding lost stuff)