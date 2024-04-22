Paying for it doesn’t make it a market

Cory Doctorow, nailing it as usual.
If you care about how people are treated by platforms, you can’t just tell them to pay for services instead of using ad-supported media. The most important factor in getting decent treatment out of a tech company isn’t whether you pay with cash instead of attention – it’s whether you’re locked in, and thus a flight risk whom the platform must cater to.↫ Cory Doctorow
I’m sick and tired of the phrase “if you’re not paying for the product, you’re the product”, because it implies that if just you pay for a product or service, you’re not going to be treated like ass. The problem is, as Doctorow points out, that this simply is not supported by the evidence, and that it isn’t whether or not you’re paying that makes you have a good or bad experience – it’s whether or not you’re locked in.
If you’ve got nowhere else to go, then corporations can treat you like ass.
There are so, so many free services and products I use where I’m anything but a “product”. My Linux distribution of choice, Fedora. My web browser, Firefox. The countless open source applications I use on my desktops, laptops, and smartphone. Those are all cases where even though I’m not paying, I know I’m being treated with respect, and I feel entirely comfortable with all of those. And no, you don’t get to exclude the open source world just because it’s inconvenient for the “you’re the product” argument.
There are also countless services and products where the opposite is true; I’m a paying customer, but I still feel like I’m the product. I pay for additional Google Drive storage. I pay for an Office 364 subscription because I needed it as a translator (I’m working on OSNews full-time now, and could use your help keeping the site going), but I can’t cancel it because my wife, my parents, and my parents-in-law use that same subscription. We pay for Netflix and one or two other video services. I don’t know if our ISP or wireless provider do anything malicious, but it wouldn’t surprise me. And so on.
Being a paying customer means nothing. It’s how easy it is for you to stop being a customer that matters.
Honestly I think you’re misinterpreting the phrase. “if you’re not paying for the product, you’re the product”, and that is leading to a confused argument.
Its not about the service you receive. It’s the fact that no service is truly free (as in beer).
So,if it isn’t monetised by you paying for it (like photoshop subscription), they are monetising something else. YOU. Google is the biggest example of this. You don’t pay for google search, but they use your search history and other details to monetise you as/for targeted advertising.
Linux is given away for free, and the way It monetises you is through usage stats, bug reports, code contributions, etc. It might not get the same value from Every user. But it is gaining value.
For example consider why Redhat give Fedora away for free. I’d put money on the fact that every free home Linux user (who is in a position to choose a server OS at work) chooses Linux. Likely the same distro family they use at home. Those professional installations translate into Real support money.