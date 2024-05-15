Raspberry Pi officially announces intent to IPO

As expected earlier this year, Raspberry Pi is going public on the stock exchange in London. Back then, CEO Eben Upton said he did not expect the IPO to change how Raspberry Pi did things, but history tells us that initial public offerings tend to, well, change how companies do things. In their official announcement that they intend to hold an IPO, there’s an incredibly interesting and telling contradiction, as noted by @yassie_j on
MastoAkkoma:
Raspberry Pi, in their listing press release, says: The Enthusiast and Education market is the “heart” of the Raspberry Pi movement.
But also says: Industrial and Embedded market […] accounts [for] over 72 per cent
So the heart seems to be going neglected, it seems, because there’s no way you’re going to not cash in on industrial applications. Especially when you’ve just done a big IPO.↫ @yassie_j on Akkoma
This exactly illustrates the fears we all have about what an IPO is going to mean for Raspberry Pi. It’s already become increasingly more difficult for enthusiasts to get their hands on the latest Raspberry Pi models, but once the IPO’s done and there’s shareholders breathing down their neck, that will most likely only get worse. If the industrial and embedded market is where you’re making most of your money, where do you think Raspberry Pi devices are going to end up?
Luckily the market’s a lot bigger and more varied now than it was back when Raspberry Pi was new, so we have a wide variety of options to choose from. Still, I’m definitely worried about what Raspberry Pi, as a company, will look like five, ten years from now.
I agree, users are right to be concerned. Ideally only those who believe in RPI’s community goals would become investors, but this is not how public stock markets work. Stock markets are cut throat environments, those who are unwilling/unable to maximize profits are thrown to the curb. The board serves stock holders and stock holder interests often fail to align with user long term interests. Changes may not happen over night but I am concerned about what it could mean in the long term as investor profits take center stage.
Alfman,
There is more than that.
Public means, it is open to takeover by anyone. Remember the Twitter calamity? Or more recently vmware by Broadcom? Actually it is an excellent target as their CPUs are already made by Broadcom…
When an “offer” comes, and sufficient amount of shareholders want to sell, they have to sell (even maybe triggering a “hostile takeover” over the objections of the board).
For a “foundation” which was supposed to be a non-profit supporting hobbyist this is probably the worst news possible.
Wish they’d spin off the Industrial/Embedded as a subsidiary or something. Or a major division or something.
AFAIK we still don’t have any other good SBC that has a good bootable environment with broad distro support. Or do we? I’ve tried Radxa, and they’re pretty…specific and needing to get things direct from them and so on. RPi is just pretty simple with a fairly well supported boot process.
Pine64 is the next best and it’s a huge gap in support compared to RPi. With that said, they are beholden to the interests of Rockchip and Allwinner because those are the chip suppliers they use (though more recently they are getting into RISC-V via StarFive). I’m not saying Broadcom is great; I’m still salty about the whole VMWare thing even with the release of Fusion/Workstation Pro for “free”. However, they were the driving force behind building the RPi community via Eben and Liz Upton, and actually listening to their users early on.
Like any other corporation though, Broadcom now sees nothing but dollar signs in the Pi’s soaring popularity among embedded and industrial customers. This IPO does not bode well for the maker community in any way.