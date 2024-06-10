Tuxedo showcases prototype Linux laptop with Snapdragon X Elite

I’ve long been waiting for a powerful ARM laptop that can run Linux comfortably, and it seems that with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite SoC, that’s finally going to happen. We talked earlier about how for once, Qualcomm is taking Linux support for their new laptop-focused processors very seriously, and that promise and associated effort is paying dividend. Tuxedo, a popular Linux OEM from Germany, has announced it’s working on a laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chip, and they showed off a working prototype at Computex in Taiwan.
We have been working with a first prototype for some time, which will soon be replaced by a second one. The development is still in the alpha stage, as some drivers are still missing, which will hopefully be available with the next two kernel versions.
It is quite conceivable that an ARM notebook from TUXEDO will be under your Christmas tree in 2024. However, there are still too many pieces of the hardware, software and delivery capability puzzle missing to even begin to set a release date. TUXEDO for ARM will come, but we don’t yet know exactly when.↫ Tuxedo’s website
Their timeline of more Qualcomm drivers making it into the next two kernel versions lines up with Qualcomm’s own timeline, so it seems we’re mostly just waiting for them to finish their Linux drivers and add them to the kernel. This is quite exciting, and a much better option for Linux users than buying a Windows version of an X Elite or Pro laptop and hoping for the best.
I don’t want to be an early adopter…let others weed out the bugs first. But my thought is: finally, it’s about damn time! Alternative platform users have been left in officially unsupported status by chip makers for too long. Things could still go south but it’s the first time in a long time that I’m cautiously optimistic about linux computing on ARM. I really hope this sends some positive changes throughout the industry.
Anyone who gets their hands on one let us know how it goes!
It’s going to be great to have a dedicated option, but I have to wonder if the linux culture is such that the bulk of people will be prepared to pay overs for the OOB Linux, or just make the almost certainly cheaper MS alternatives work.
For me linux is primarily about low cost and doing it for yourself, it’s often sold as open source and freedom, but for the bulk of users I see those issues as secondary. Having an OOB option seems more like corporate linux which is almost a cultural anathema.
So I suspect we’ll hear a lot of positive noise, cheering, whooping, but not so much uptake, I hope I’m wrong.