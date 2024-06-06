 Home > Linux > A BSD person tries Alpine Linux

I’ve barely scratched the surface, but there’s enough here for me to seriously consider a switch to it as my primary Linux distro for testing and servers. I love that htop(1) and lsof(1) only shows a small list of recognisable processes, that it uses OpenRC, that package management seems straight forward, and that it’s so simple to configure. I’ve wondered what a modern, functional “Occam’s Linux” would look like. This is it.

↫ Ruben Schade

Alpine is very popular among people inclined towards BSD, but who still want to run Linux as well – and it’s easy to see why when you try it out or read about it. This article is a good jumping-off point for those of you curious about Alpine.

  1. 2024-06-06 12:23 pm
    colinstu

    You already shared this back when it came out https://www.osnews.com/story/139469/a-bsd-person-tries-alpine-linux/

    • 2024-06-06 12:57 pm
      Thom Holwerda

      Ouch, that rarely happens. I’ll leave it up since it ain’t hurting anyone, but thanks for pointing it out!

      • 2024-06-06 1:29 pm
        colinstu

        Yeah was experiencing some extreme deja vu, and was making sure if this was a new blog post by author or same!

