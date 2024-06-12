Linus Torvalds: extensible scheduler “sched_ext” in Linux 6.11

The extensible scheduler “sched_ext” code has proven quite versatile for opening up better Linux gaming performance, more quickly prototyping new scheduler changes, Ubuntu/Canonical has been evaluating it for pursuing a more micro-kernel like design, and many other interesting approaches with it. Yet it’s remained out of tree but that is now changing with the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle.
Linus Torvalds as the benevolent dictator for life “BDFL” of the Linux kernel announced he intends to merge the sched_ext patches for Linux 6.11 even though there has been some objections by other kernel developers. Torvalds feels the sched_ext code is ready enough and provides real value to the mainline Linux kernel. It’s not worth dragging out sched_ext continuing to be out-of-tree.↫ Michael Larabel at Phoronix
I haven’t felt the need to mess around with the Linux scheduler in a long, long time – I have some vague memories of perhaps well over a decade ago where opting for a different scheduler could lead to better desktop-focused performance characteristics, but the details in my brain are so fuzzy that it may just be a fabricated or confabulated memory.
You’re might be thinking of Con Kolivas’ (-ck) patchset. Lord knows I’d completely forgotten about it until reading this.
The Liquorix kernel uses the bfq scheduler but that’s not Kolivas, right?
BFQ is from Linaro circa 2017. It was the evolution of the CFQ scheduler which was the default scheduler for 2.6.18 written by Jens Axboe