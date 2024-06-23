Mozilla acquires ad analytics company, for some reason

One of my biggest concerns regarding the state of the web isn’t ads (easily blocked) or machine learning (the legal system isn’t going to be kind to that), but the possible demise of Firefox. I’ve long been worried that with the seemingly never-ending downward marketshare spiral Firefox is in – it’s at like 3% now on desktop, even less on mobile – Mozilla’s pretty much sole source of income will eventually pull the plug, leaving the already struggling browser effectively for dead. I’ve continuously been warning that the first casualty of the downward spiral would be Firefox on platforms other than Windows and macOS.
So, what do we make of Mozilla buying an online advertising analytics company?
Mozilla has acquired Anonym, a trailblazer in privacy-preserving digital advertising. This strategic acquisition enables Mozilla to help raise the bar for the advertising industry by ensuring user privacy while delivering effective advertising solutions.↫ Laura Chambers
They way Mozilla explains buying an advertising network is that the company wants to be a trailblazer privacy-conscious online advertising, since the current brand of online advertising, which relies on massive amounts of data collection, is unsustainable. Anonym instead employs a number of measures to ensure that privacy is guaranteed, from anonymous analytics to employing differential privacy when it comes to algorithms, ensuring data can’t be used to tack individual users.
I have no reason to doubt Mozilla’s intentions here – at least for now – but intentions change, people in charge change, and circumstances change. Having an ad network integrated into the Mozilla organisation will surely lead to temptations of weakening Firefox’ privacy features and ad-blocking abilities, and just overall I find it an odd acquisition target for something like Mozilla, and antithetical to why most people use Firefox in the first place.
What really doesn’t help is who originally founded Anonym – two former Facebook executives, backed by a load of venture capital. Do with that little tidbit of information as you please.
My issue with this isn’t the ad company per-se, but the fact Mozilla is buying companies at all.
This is a foundation that not very long ago fired 5% of its workforce. Pleading poverty it said it wanted tk “prioritize resources against products like Firefox Mobile, where there’s a significant opportunity to grow and establish a better model for the industry.”
I wonder if instead of spending millions buying a company, it instead developed it core product, it wouldn’t be plummeting down the usage stats.
Adurbe,
The problem for mozilla is that all the commercial platforms are bundling their own browsers and only a minority of users will set out to change their browser. IOS users aren’t even allowed to select alternatives and I think this killed support for FF in a critical market for browsers.
I’d rather Mozilla not get into advertising. It’s bad optics and a conflict of interest that might result in browser compromises, just like some of google’s initiatives to add DRM and impede adblockers. However viewing this purely as a business decision… acquiring for profit businesses might not be the worst thing for mozilla. Most of us are uncomfortable admitting that money is important to FOSS, but money makes the world go around.
Alfman,
To change people’s default habits, being slightly better is usually not enough.
Firefox failed to deliver a clear advantage even on Android mobile phones, as Chrome was “good enough” for most tasks. And to be fair, Chrome was actually better in many other aspects as well (like desktop and mobile two way synchronization).
Again, this is a chicken and egg problem. Without resources you can’t deliver better features. And without better features, you can’t have marketshare to pay for those resources.
But I agree, ads on Firefox is bad optics.
sukru,
I agree. I think people can be convinced to change based on philosophical reasoning. However I suspect that the majority of users who who feel that alternatives browsers are important are already using one. In this isn’t going to add new users to FF numbers.
I’d kind of like to see what a browser could do with local AI since I feel that could open up new opportunities and innovation. But given the cold reception of AI in our circles, it would probably turn many people away.
Yeah.
They previously tried to build a web recommendation system, similar to Google Discover in the past. And it seemed to have not achieved the success they expected.
(Having first hand experience, I can attest that would not have been an easy task).
Prior to that, they tired to market Yahoo search as their main, and I might be mistaken, but there was something about a Bing collaboration, too.
And let’s not forget about online profile subscription.
Why am I listing these?
Mozilla definitely needs a stable income stream. Them being subsidized by Google and others only let’s them survive, but not thrive, and definitely not be a market challenger.
(They even had to shut down some efforts like a social media?, calendar, and other applications).
sukru,
The initiatives (or lack thereof) aren’t really the crux of mozilla’s problem. Everyone’s going to say mozilla should do this or that, but the real obstacle is staring everybody in the face: the competition is comprised of the world’s largest most powerful corporations. Microsoft, google, and apple are all multi-trillion dollar monopolies with nearly unlimited cash cows and vastly more access to consumers world wide. It’s not enough to build comparable or even a better browser. Even if mozilla does that it still isn’t close to being competitive on user access. To make things worse, mozilla’s base are a different breed of user, all attempts to monetize them has been met with fierce backlash.
I don’t think what’s hurting FF is the lack of ideas or initiative, but simply that everything they do involves fighting upwards from a weak position. Firefox OS was their best move to get out from underneath the competitor’s platform control, but obviously that failed against the google-apple duopoly (everyone else in that market failed as well). Mozilla are inevitably going to be blamed for failing to bring up FF numbers, and while that makes sense in the end I don’t think anyone else would be able to compete against the tech giants either. For better or worse market consolidation is the reality we live in.
> I have no reason to doubt Mozilla’s intentions here – at least for now – but intentions change, people in charge change, and circumstances change.
The intentions of buying an ad company would be to make money from ads. This is inherently incompatible with user-centered product design, since by definition such a company is selling its users.
Mozilla siento the last 15 years wasting money in crap and it’s obvious that it’s direction uses it’s resources for its own private interests not Mozilla’s.