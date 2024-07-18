Ly: a TUI display manager

Ly is a lightweight TUI (ncurses-like) display manager for Linux and BSD. ↫ Ly GitHub page

That’s it. That’s the description.

I’ve been wanting to take a stab at running a full CLI/TUI environment for a while, see just how far I can get in my computing life (excluding games) running nothing but a few tiled terminal emulators running various TUI apps for email, Mastodon, browsing, and so on. I’m not sure I’d be particularly happy with it – I’m a GUI user through and through – but lately I’ve seen quite a few really capable and just pleasantly usable TUI applications come by, and they’ve made me wonder.

It’d make a great article too.