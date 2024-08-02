Override xdg-open behavior with xdg-override

Most application on GNU/Linux by convention delegate to
xdg-openwhen they need to open a file or a URL. This ensures consistent behavior between applications and desktop environments: URLs are always opened in our preferred browser, images are always opened in the same preferred viewer.
However, there are situations when this consistent behavior is not desired: for example, if we need to override default browser just for one application and only temporarily. This is where
xdg-overridehelps: it replaces
xdg-openwith itself to alter the behavior without changing system settings.
I love this project ever since I came across it a few days ago. Not because I need it – I really don’t – but because of the story behind its creation. The author of the tool, Dmytro Kostiuchenko, wanted Slack, which he only uses for work, to only open his work browser – which is a different browser from his default browser. For example, imagine you normally use Firefox for everything, but for all your work-related things, you use Chrome. So, when you open a link sent to you in Slack by a colleague, you want that specific link to open in Chrome.
Well, this is not easily achieved in Linux. Applications on Linux tend to use freedesktop.org’s
xdg-open for this, which looks at the file
mimeapps.list to learn which application opens which file type or URL. To solve Kostiuchenko’s issue, changing the variable
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME just for Slack to point
xdg-open to a different configuration file doesn’t work, because the setting will be inherited by everything else spwaned from Slack itself. Changing
mimeapps.list doesn’t work either, of course, since that would affect all other applications, too.
So, what’s the actual solution?
We'd like also not to change
xdg-openimplementation globally in our system: ideally, the change should only affect Slack, not all other apps. But foremost, diverging from upstream is very unpractical. However, in the spirit of this solution, we can introduce a proxy implementation of
xdg-open, which we’ll “inject” into Slack by adding it to
PATH.
xdg-override takes this idea and runs with it:
It is based on the idea described above, but the script won’t generate proxy implementation. Instead,
xdg-overridewill copy itself to
/tmp/xdg-override-$USER/xdg-openand will set a few
$XDG_OVERRIDE_*variables and the
$PATH.
When
xdg-overrideis invoked from this new location as
xdg-open, it’ll operate in a different mode, parsing
$XDG_OVERRIDE_MATCHand dispatching the call appropriately. I tested this script briefly, but automated tests are missing, so expect some rough edges and bugs.
I don’t fully understand how it works, but I get the overall gist of what it’s doing. I think it’s quite clever, and solves a very specific issue in a non-destructive way. While it’s not something most people will ever need, it feels like something that if you do need it, it will quickly become a default part of your toolbox or workflow.