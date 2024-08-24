Adding 16 KB page size to Android

A page is the granularity at which an operating system manages memory. Most CPUs today support a 4 KB page size and so the Android OS and applications have historically been built and optimized to run with a 4 KB page size. ARM CPUs support the larger 16 KB page size. When Android uses this larger page size, we observe an overall performance boost of 5-10% while using ~9% additional memory.
In order to improve the operating system performance overall and to give device manufacturers an option to make this trade-off, Android 15 can run with 4 KB or 16 KB page sizes.↫ Steven Moreland
Android 15 has been reworked to be page-size agnostic, meaning that a single binary can run on either 4 KB or 16 KB versions of Android. Any assumptions about page size have been removed from Android as well, the EROFS and F2FS file systems as well as UFS are now compatible with 16 KB, and a whole lot more things have been changed and refactored to make this transition as effortless as possible.
Application developers do need to do a few things, though. They’ll need to recompile their binaries with 16 KB alignment, after which they’ll need to be tested in a 16 KB version of an Android device or emulator. To make this possible, starting with Android 15 QPR1, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will get a new develop option that will reboot the device in 16 KB mode. In addition, Android Studio will gain a 16 KB emulator target as well. The 16 KB page size is an ARM-only feature, so people running the emulator on x86 devices will emulate the 16 KB page size, in which “the Kernel runs in 4 KB mode, but all addresses exposed to applications are aligned to 16 KB”.
Of course, Google urges Android developers to test for 16 KB page sizes as soon as possible.
So this requires new executable alignment, meaning no existing programs will run? And it’s not possible to JIT compile x86 user code to run on such a system, since the kernel cannot implement 4Kb page size semantics?
malxau,
I agree with you, it’s really odd. Here is the relevant quote:
Most local data/stack memory is aligned to 16bytes and not the page size, be it 4KB, 16KB, 2MB or whatever. I don’t think page size makes any difference at all to local allocations in typical user space software. We can change the page size on linux and it doesn’t require recompiling all the software.
The only functions that should care are those that explicitly allocate pages. sbrk accepts any byte length and does not depend on page size because the kernel can just round up.
https://linux.die.net/man/2/sbrk
mmap seems to be the main culprit here:
https://www.man7.org/linux/man-pages/man2/mmap.2.html
Unless mmap is specifically instructed to use the specified address using MAP_FIXED (normal software shouldn’t need this), the kernel will always return a page aligned address. No problem there. The length does have to be a multiple of page size though. So mmap lengths may need to change. But the thing about it is that correct code and memory allocators were already required to do that per the spec anyways.
Testing the software is definitely warranted, but correct code should require no changes at all. I don’t do android development though, is there something about the android SDK specifically that is dependent on 4K pages? Anyone know?
Most unix software is dynamically linked to standard libraries that include allocators. These can also be updated without recompiling the software. Does android not do this? That seems a bit weird.
As if Android didn’t already waste too much memory, this will make it even worse… 🙁
Minuous,
It’s true. Garbage collected languages tend to use ~3X more memory than unmanaged languages, depending on circumstances of course. But in this day and age I personally think switching to 16kB pages is justified…
