Adding 16 KB page size to Android

A page is the granularity at which an operating system manages memory. Most CPUs today support a 4 KB page size and so the Android OS and applications have historically been built and optimized to run with a 4 KB page size. ARM CPUs support the larger 16 KB page size. When Android uses this larger page size, we observe an overall performance boost of 5-10% while using ~9% additional memory.

In order to improve the operating system performance overall and to give device manufacturers an option to make this trade-off, Android 15 can run with 4 KB or 16 KB page sizes.

↫ Steven Moreland

Android 15 has been reworked to be page-size agnostic, meaning that a single binary can run on either 4 KB or 16 KB versions of Android. Any assumptions about page size have been removed from Android as well, the EROFS and F2FS file systems as well as UFS are now compatible with 16 KB, and a whole lot more things have been changed and refactored to make this transition as effortless as possible.

Application developers do need to do a few things, though. They’ll need to recompile their binaries with 16 KB alignment, after which they’ll need to be tested in a 16 KB version of an Android device or emulator. To make this possible, starting with Android 15 QPR1, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will get a new develop option that will reboot the device in 16 KB mode. In addition, Android Studio will gain a 16 KB emulator target as well. The 16 KB page size is an ARM-only feature, so people running the emulator on x86 devices will emulate the 16 KB page size, in which “the Kernel runs in 4 KB mode, but all addresses exposed to applications are aligned to 16 KB”.

Of course, Google urges Android developers to test for 16 KB page sizes as soon as possible.

  1. 2024-08-24 10:16 pm
    malxau

    So this requires new executable alignment, meaning no existing programs will run? And it’s not possible to JIT compile x86 user code to run on such a system, since the kernel cannot implement 4Kb page size semantics?

    • 2024-08-24 11:52 pm
      Alfman verbose=1

      malxau,

      I agree with you, it’s really odd. Here is the relevant quote:

      All applications with native code or dependencies need to be recompiled for compatibility with 16 KB page size devices.

      Since most native code within Android applications and SDKs have been built with 4 KB page size in mind, they need to be re-aligned to 16 KB so the binaries are compatible with both 4 KB and 16 KB devices. For most applications and SDKs, this is a 2 step process:

      Rebuild the native code with 16 KB alignment.
      Test and fix on a 16 KB device/emulator in case there are hardcode assumptions about page size.

      Most local data/stack memory is aligned to 16bytes and not the page size, be it 4KB, 16KB, 2MB or whatever. I don’t think page size makes any difference at all to local allocations in typical user space software. We can change the page size on linux and it doesn’t require recompiling all the software.

      The only functions that should care are those that explicitly allocate pages. sbrk accepts any byte length and does not depend on page size because the kernel can just round up.
      https://linux.die.net/man/2/sbrk

      mmap seems to be the main culprit here:
      https://www.man7.org/linux/man-pages/man2/mmap.2.html

      Unless mmap is specifically instructed to use the specified address using MAP_FIXED (normal software shouldn’t need this), the kernel will always return a page aligned address. No problem there. The length does have to be a multiple of page size though. So mmap lengths may need to change. But the thing about it is that correct code and memory allocators were already required to do that per the spec anyways.

      offset must be a multiple of the page size as returned by sysconf(_SC_PAGE_SIZE).

      Testing the software is definitely warranted, but correct code should require no changes at all. I don’t do android development though, is there something about the android SDK specifically that is dependent on 4K pages? Anyone know?

      Most unix software is dynamically linked to standard libraries that include allocators. These can also be updated without recompiling the software. Does android not do this? That seems a bit weird.

  2. 2024-08-24 10:18 pm
    Minuous

    As if Android didn’t already waste too much memory, this will make it even worse… 🙁

    • 2024-08-25 12:08 am
      Alfman verbose=1

      Minuous,

      It’s true. Garbage collected languages tend to use ~3X more memory than unmanaged languages, depending on circumstances of course. But in this day and age I personally think switching to 16kB pages is justified…

      https://developer.android.com/guide/practices/page-sizes#benefits

      Benefits and performance gains

      Devices configured with 16 KB page sizes use slightly more memory on average, but also gain various performance improvements for both the system and apps:

      Lower app launch times while the system is under memory pressure: 3.16% lower on average, with more significant improvements (up to 30%) for some apps that we tested
      Reduced power draw during app launch: 4.56% reduction on average
      Faster camera launch: 4.48% faster hot starts on average, and 6.60% faster cold starts on average
      Improved system boot time: improved by 1.5% (approximately 0.8 seconds) on average

      These improvements are based on our initial testing, and results on actual devices will likely differ. We’ll provide additional analysis of potential gains for apps as we continue our testing.

