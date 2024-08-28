AMD branch prediction optimization for Ryzen 9000 and 7000 CPUs now available in Windows 11 23H2

The Windows patch that’s supposed to improve Windows’ performance on AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 chips has been backported from Windows 11 24H2 to Windows 11 23H2.

Now, AMD has confirmed that it’s bringing the same branch prediction optimizations to Windows 11 23H2 via backporting. The new update will be listed under the Windows Update menu in the “Optional Updates” section as “KB5041587” which makes things a lot easier for those who haven’t updated or opted into the 24H2 preview. ↫ Hassan Mujtaba at Wccftech

If you’re using Windows on a Ryzen 9000 chip – or even other recent Ryzen chips, who may also see a benefit from this patch – you should strongly consider installing this patch.