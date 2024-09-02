The Mouse programming language on CP/M

Mouse is an interpreted stack orientated language designed by Peter Grogono around 1975. It was designed to be a small but powerful language for microcomputers, similar to Forth, but much simpler. One obvious difference to Forth is that Mouse interprets a stream of characters most of which are only a single character and it relies more on variables rather than rearranging the stack as much. The version for CP/M on the Walnut Creek CD is quite small at only 2k. ↫ Lawrence Woodman (2020)

Even with very little to no programming experience I can tell that this language looks a lot smaller and more compact than other code I’ve seen. I’ll have to leave it to the actual programmers and developers among the OSNews audience to provide more valuable insight, but I feel like there’s definitely something here that’ll interest some of you.