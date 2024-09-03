You have installed OpenBSD, now for the daily tasks

Since we’re on the topic of BSD, what about yet another helpful guide on what to do after first installing OpenBSD? We’ve covered a few of these already, but more can never hurt, and OpenBSD is a great platform that would suit a lot more of us than you might think.

Despite some persistent rumors, installing OpenBSD is both quick and easy on most not too exotic hardware. But once the thing is installed, what is daily life with the most secure free operating system like? ↫ Peter N. M. Hansteen

This guide by Hansteen focuses primarily on the various basic system management tools you’ll be needing to keep OpenBSD up to date after initial installation, and how to install anything else you might need.