Xmem and FVWM

So given that, xmem can be useful as a monitoring tool. Fluffy (my main server) runs both squid and apache, and given that fluffy only has 64MB of RAM, things can get a little cramped. If I suddenly see that the whole of xmem turns blue (i.e. the swap file’s thrashing), then I know that something is odd, and I can easily find out which processes are eating up so much RAM.
I said earlier that xmem can brighten up one’s desktop. Indeed, as I use FVWM in a rather archaic fashion, it seems fitting I should like xmem. 🙂 Here’s a full screenshot showing xmem (plus other applications) in action.↫ Thomas Adam
This is basically just an excuse to show off this awesome FVWM desktop shown off in this short little article about xmem, written by one of FVWM’s core developers. It just looks neat.
This is your daily reminder that Motif was not a glorious promised land, but rather a foul pact made by the shadowy cabal of OSF/1 members not to backstab each other by hiring a UI design team, so they could focus on competing with each other through hardware improvements and continue putting off the very important work of actually supporting application development. CDE set the Unix world back by more than a decade!