AMD deprioritizing flagship gaming GPUs

I had a chance to speak to Jack Huynh, AMD’s senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Business Group, during IFA 2024 in a question and answer session. Due to speculation that AMD won’t launch flagship GPUs for its next-gen lineup, I pressed Huynh for information regarding the company’s plans for the high-end GPU market with the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 8000-series. His comments sketch out a plan focused specifically on gaining market share in the GPU market above all else, and this strategy deprioritizes chasing Nvidia’s highest-end gaming cards — at least for now.↫ Paul Alcorn at Tom’s Hardware
Reading through the actual comments, it seems that AMD is not going to chase the very, extreme high-end that NVIDIA serves, like the 4090 level of GPUs. Honestly, I’m completely okay with that – those high-end GPUs are insanely expensive, and unlike what YouTube and tech websites might suggest, nobody buys these GPUs. Consistently, for more than a decade now, it’s the xx60-xx70 levels of cards that dominate the market, and it’s smart of AMD (and Intel) to focus on that segment if you want to sell as many GPUs as possible.
The very top of the GPU market just doesn’t make a lot price/performance sense. You pay considerably more for a 4090 compared to a 4080, but the price increase does not correspond to a similar increase in performance. It simply makes a lot more sense to save that money and spend it elsewhere, such as on a better CPU, more RAM, more storage, or a new display. I’d rather AMD not waste time and energy on making these high-end GPUs nobody buys, and instead focus on improving the GPUs people actually buy.
And of course, AMD just hasn’t been able to match NVIDIA at the top end, and that’s probably not going to change any time soon. Releasing a high-end, expensive GPU, only to be trounced by your one competitor every single time is not a good look, so why even try?
Aiming for the high end is not only about selling quantity, it’s about R+D and tech. If you can build a top GPU, you can scale it down and cost save. What AMD are saying (like intel) is “the best we can make is midrange”. Which, yes, is where the market is, But not where it will be. Effectively they have decided to always operate a generation behind Nvidia in the GPU market. How many of us seriously look at Intel for our GPU needs? AMD will soon be in the same bracket.
This is very similar to what VIA did in the x86 CPU market back in the 2000s. In the end they simply fell so far behind they ceased to be competitive. AMD chose to go toe to toe with Intel and at least kept up and at various times pulled ahead.
Theoretically AMD could make compelling high end hardware, they aren’t the fab, but IMHO software/cuda are the main barrier to entry at the high end. AMD struggles to displace it.
Nvidia doesn’t make RTX 4090 GPUs to make money, they make them for the halo effect that trickles down to the rest of the product line. It’s the same reason VW produced the Bugatti Veyron despite taking a loss for every one sold.
And this is one of AMD’s two biggest problems: They don’t understand GPU marketing: Halo cards sell the mid-tier cards. Their other biggest problem is that they don’t understand the importance of drivers and software-defined features (it’s why Nvidia was first to release a Direct3D 9-capable multi-GPU with SLI, first to do video decoding in the GPU, first to integrate PhysX in a GPU, and first to GPGPU with Cuda).
I’m totally a victim of halo effect. When I’m buying a new anything haha
I Want the top one…who’s the best…oh, not in my budget, what’s their model down… maybe one more down… bingo.
Why does my laptop has an intel Arc graphics? They ran out of steps down haha
Another point what you said made me think about. Game development. They buy the latest cards to target, knowing that by the time the game is done, it’ll be fairly midrange. So you’ll probably see even more game companies targeting Nvidia as a result. If you target today’s midrange, your not going to be AAA in 2 years time when the thing is finished.
I would think they’re profitable, even if it’s just binning and pairing them with more memory. Of course to AMD’s point, building up marketshare may be much more critical for the company right now and they have better chances in the mid-market
AMD could have built out their own proprietary cuda, who knows how that could have turned out. They would have had trouble beating nvidia’s cuda to market after purchasing ATI. For better or worse they went with apple’s opencl and at the time it looked like it could become the future standard. Many hardware companies were signing on including nvidia themselves. I think cuda had the edge because they focused on high end markets.