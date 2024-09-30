California’s new law forces digital stores to admit you’re just licensing content, not buying it

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law (AB 2426) to combat “disappearing” purchases of digital games, movies, music, and ebooks. The legislation will force digital storefronts to tell customers they’re just getting a license to use the digital media, rather than suggesting they actually own it.
When the law comes into effect next year, it will ban digital storefronts from using terms like “buy” or “purchase,” unless they inform customers that they’re not getting unrestricted access to whatever they’re buying. Storefronts will have to tell customers they’re getting a license that can be revoked as well as provide a list of all the restrictions that come along with it. Companies that break the rule could be fined for false advertising.↫ Emma Roth at The Verge
A step in the right direction, but a lot more is definitely needed. This law in particular seems to leave a lot of wiggle room for companies to keep using the “purchase” term while hiding the disclosure somewhere in the very, very small fine print. I would much rather a law like this just straight up ban the use of the term “purchase” and similar terms when all you’re getting is a license. Why allow them to keep lying about the nature of the transaction in exchange for some fine print somewhere?
The software industry in particular has been enjoying a free ride when it comes to consumer protection laws, and the kind of malpractice, lack of accountability, and laughable quality control would have any other industry shut down in weeks for severe negligence. We’re taking baby steps, but it seems we’re finally arriving at a point where basic consumer protection laws and rights are being applied to software, too.
Several decades too late, but at least it’s something.
Unfortunately it won’t have much real-life impact, just like that time when some jurisdictions banned the usage of the word “free” for software laced with microtransactions, and app stores simply changed the word to “install”. Similarly, now app stores will simply show a price tag on the button and use the word “checkout” when you pay.
I still welcome the elimination of false advertising, but unfortunately app stores are perfectly happy to admit you have no rights as a customer than give you rights.
That’s why I’ve maintained and still purchase content in hard media format such as CD, DVD, BD, as I refuse to have anyone tell me what to do with the content that I’ve purchased.
Videogames are the big problem here: Unless the game is available on GOG (which allows you to download offline installers), you can’t own a game anymore. Even if you have a physical disc, it most likely contains some piece of DRM that depends on some server being online to work. For example, I have a physical copy of Test Drive Unlimited 2 which became unusable when the servers it relies on went down (I had to use a crack to get it to work). Also, I have a physical copy of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit that became unusable on new PCs when the activation servers went down, but I was able to save it by “redeeming” the CD key on EA Origin.
Also, even when it comes to movies, TV series, and music, not everything gets released on CD, DVD, or BD, so the only way to own such unreleased-on-physical content is to use something like StreamFab to grab the stream or torrent the WebDL (if you want the 4K HDR version).
All DRM is problematic. Should this technically apply to all platforms where someone else controls the keys to content you ostensibly bought? I wonder if this effects steam because a lot of titles include DRM that phone home to request permission to run. In any case it sounds like the impact will be a couple more paragraphs in the terms of service.
I hope it applies to car manufactures too. Now that more cars are phoning home, there’s way more potential for these shenanigans.
https://www.carscoops.com/2022/07/tesla-remotely-disabled-80-miles-of-range-from-customers-car-demanding-4500-backtracks-when-the-web-finds-out/
There are different layers of DRM shittiness:
– Local DRM: As long as the physical media is undamaged (or the local file is uncorrupted), and you have compatible hardware, you have access to the content.
– Online-activation DRM: The DRM needs to connect to a server once to “activate” the content, but once that’s done, the “activated” software or content can be used indefinitely on the specific device it was “activated” on. Windows XP and later is an example of this. Also, apps installed from an app store that don’t need to phone home after being installed and run for the first time fall into this category. Some DLC falls into this category.
– Always-online DRM: The DRM needs to connect to a server periodically or even every time you want to use the software or content. Your stuff can (and inevitably will) become inaccessible forever when the server goes down. This is especially prevalent in videogames of today. Also, all video streaming services fall into this category.
When it comes to ownership rights, #1 does not affect them (it imposes other restrictions but it doesn’t affect ownership), but #2 and #3 do.
So, to get back on topic, the term “buy” or “purchase” can be used for stuff laced with DRM of type #1 without it being false advertising.
kurkosdr,
Sometimes local DRM is known to break too. It can be sensitive to operating system changes with no updates to fix/remove the DRM. But in any case I think software with online dependencies is the bigger problem today. After all most publishers expect users to have internet in some form.
This is still an issue of you not having compatible hardware or rendering it not compatible. That said, I’ve never seen this happen with the exception of secdrv (which can be re-enabled with a simple cmd command), but even if it wasn’t so, you could still factory reset or acquire new-old-stock compatible hardware and run your copy of the software. Now, don’t get me wrong, software imposing such particularly particular compatibility demands is absurd, but your ownership rights remain unaffected, so the term “buy” or “purchase” can be used without it being false advertising.
kurkosdr,
That’s not always a possibility. Not only does hardware break, but with the exception of collectors, almost all normal users will eventually upgrade the OS.
I appreciate that you are trying to generalize, but in specific circumstances #1 might actually be worse than #2 if #2 allows you to maintain activation post-upgrade and #1 does not. I personally feel #1 is just as bad if it effectively takes away your right to upgrade. There may be a moral difference between a game console that you’re not meant to upgrade and a computer where you are actually expected to upgrade.
Personally I purchase digital content only in GOG and Bandcamp.
Some boxed games from 15-20 years now have a problem with DRM solutions being not compatible with Windows 10-11.
Sure, but if you have compatible hardware (that is, a computer with Windows Vista or a computer with Windows 7/8/8.1 and secdrv enabled), you can still play those games
So, as long as those games don’t have additional online-activation DRM, you still own those games, you just need compatible hardware. So, the term “buy” or “purchase” still applies to these products despite the DRM shittiness.
Yup, I am with kurkosdr here.
As long as it is fine with the original supported hardware/software combo, that’s fine.
I don’t expect vendors to keep operating systems eternally backwards compatible or software developers to keep patching their products ad eternum.
But heck, I bought a boxed version of Flight Simulator 2020 and it requires BOTH the DVD to be in the drive and MS Store Activation to work. This is complete non-sense.
How much of this digital crapola is really worth buying anyway?
Shifu,
I think you meant “rent” 🙂
The eventual loss of software & content is this is the downside of modern platforms. I don’t like it, but I suspect it’s here to stay. Future archives are going to have gaps for software that can’t be emulated or run even after copyrights expire. Presumably we’ll all be dead then, but it still seems like a bad outcome. Copyrights were only supposed to be temporary. Oh well.
It’s really important to keep your personal data as format agnostic as possible and increase your chances of interoperability in the future.