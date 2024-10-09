KDE Plasma 6.2 released

Entirely coincidentally, the KDE team released Plasma 6.2 yesterday, the latest release in the well-received 6.x series. As the version number implies, it’s not a groundbreaking release, but it does contain a number of improvements that are very welcome to a few specific, often underserved groups. For instance, 6.2 overhauls the Accessibility settings panel, and ads, among other things, colourblindness filters for a variety of types of colourblindness. This condition affects roughly 8-9% of the population, so it’s an important new feature.
Another group of people served by Plasma 6.2 are artists.
Plasma 6.2 includes a smorgasbord of new features for users of drawing tablets. Open System Settings and look for Drawing Tablet to see various tools for configuring drawing tablets.
New in Plasma 6.2: a tablet calibration wizard and test mode; a feature to define the area of the screen that your tablet covers (the whole screen or a section); and the option to re-bind pen buttons to different kinds of mouse clicks.↫ KDE Plasma 6.2 release announcement
Artists and regular users alike can now also enjoy better colour management, more complete HDR support, a tone-mapping feature in Kwin, and much more. Power management has been improved as well, so you can now manage brightness per individual monitor, control which application block going to sleep, and so on. There’s also the usual array of bug fixes, UI tweaks, and so on.
Plasma 6.2 is already available in at least Fedora and openSUSE, and it will find its way to your distribution soon enough, too.
I’m so excited, 6.2 has already been started to be pulled into Debian Experimental! So they’re keeping experimental up to date. Hopefully that means it’ll trickle down to Testing in the next few months 🙂
That’s nice, however they still haven’t fixed the issue with mapping of the side buttons on Huion tablets (not the pen buttons, the ones on the tablet itself) with digimend drivers which just replicate mouse buttons and cannot be remapped in the system settings. I have configured my Huion H950 (HID 256c:006D) manually, but when I go to express keys tab and try to make button 1 to e.g. CTRL+S, it still acts as if it’s left click, which is just wasteful (pen tip is left click).
KDE has always been impressive to me but there’s something wrong with it and it’s not the interface or the usability or anything like that. I don’t know if anybody else has this experience but I don’t react well to the aesthetics. I’m also a user of Linux Mint and the Cinnamon interface. I don’t find the same visceral negative reaction to Cinnamon, and though I don’t like gnome for some of the same reasons it doesn’t cause this negative visceral reaction. But KDE does cause this negative visceral reaction. I’ve never figured it out. I just get to the point when I try it out again after several development cycles from time to time that I get to a point when I’m using it and I say with my stomach in a twist, “I can’t use this.” I wonder if anybody else has this kind of reaction. because as far as I can tell it’s great I just have a negative physical reaction to it. for information I also have the similar reaction to a car color from the ’90s that Hondas used to use it’s kind of a fingernail polish purple. and I just couldn’t handle it. so there is that but it would be interesting to know if anybody else has it similarly weird reaction to KDE?