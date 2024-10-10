OS/2 TCPBEUI name resolution

Sometimes I have the following problem to deal with: An OS/2 system uses NetBIOS over TCP/IP (aka TCPBEUI) and should communicate with a SMB server (likewise using TCPBEUI) on a different subnet. This does not work on OS/2 out of the box without a little bit of help.↫ Michal Necasek
My 40° fever certainly isn’t helping, but goes way over my head. Still, it seems like an invaluable article for a small group of people, and anyone playing with OS/2 and networking from here on out can refer back this excellent and detailed explanation.
It’s probably the fever, Thom. I have no issue understanding it, even though I never even used OS/2, and I’m not that good with networking.
I’ve never heard of TCPBEUI.
Long ago we’d often use “NetBEUI” though. It helped users find other computers over the network and connect to them via their names without otherwise using any sort of directory server.
https://networkencyclopedia.com/netbeui/
Think in terms of shares…
\\lisa\shares
\\bob\c$
\’\tony\printer
I was just going to say that! Is that the same as NetBEUI?