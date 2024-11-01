Google confirms Android 16 is coming earlier than usual, developer preview begins soon

In a major shift of its release cycle, Google has revealed that Android 16 will be released in Q2 of 2025, confirming my report from late last month. Android 16 is the name of the next major release of the Android operating system, and its release in Q2 marks a significant departure from the norm. Google typically pushes out a new major release of Android in Q3 or Q4, but the company has decided to move next year’s major release up by a few months so more devices will get the update sooner. ↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority

That’s a considerable shake-up of Android’s long-lasting release cadence. The change includes more than just moving up the major Android release, as Google also intends to ship more minor releases of Android throughout the year. The company has already unveiled a rough schedule for Android 16, only weeks after releasing Android 15, with the major Android 16 release coming in the second quarter of 2025, followed by a minor release in the fourth quarter of 2025.

There are two reasons Google is doing this. First, this new release schedule better aligns with when new flagship Android devices are released, so that from next year onwards, they can ship with the latest version of Android of that year preinstalled, instead of last year’s release. This should help bump up the number of users using the latest release. Second, this will allow Google to push out SDK releases more often, allowing for faster bug fixing.

I honestly feel like most users will barely notice this change. Not only is the Android update situation still quite messy compared to its main rival iOS, the smartphone operating system market has also matured quite a bit, and the changes between releases are no longer even remotely as massive as they used to be. Other than Pixel users, I don’t think most people will even realise they’re on a faster release schedule.