Microsoft improves its Prism x86-on-ARM emulator

The current version of Windows on ARM contains Prism, Microsoft’s emulator that allows x86-64 code to run on ARM processors. While it was already relatively decent on the recent Snapdragon X platform, it could still be very hit-or-miss with what applications it would run, and especially games seemed to be problematic. As such, Microsoft has pushed out a major update to Prism that adds support for a whole bunch of extensions to the x86 architecture.
This new support in Prism is already in limited use today in the retail version of Windows 11, version 24H2, where it enables the ability to run Adobe Premiere Pro 25 on Arm. Starting with Build 27744, the support is being opened to any x64 application under emulation. You may find some games or creative apps that were blocked due to CPU requirements before will be able to run using Prism on this build of Windows.
At a technical level, the virtual CPU used by x64 emulated applications through Prism will now have support for additional extensions to the x86 instruction set architecture. These extensions include AVX and AVX2, as well as BMI, FMA, F16C, and others, that are not required to run Windows but have become sufficiently commonplace that some apps expect them to be present. You can see some of the new features in the output of a tool like Coreinfo64.exe.↫ Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc on the Windows Blog
Hopefully this makes running existing x86 applications that don’t yet have an ARM version a more reliable affair for Windows on ARM users.
Well that’s good, supporting these CPU extensions is clearly important for software emulation. Honestly if I were on the market for one of these windows ARM laptops, software compatibility would be a top concern of mine. Pcmag, tested several programs in july and while some things worked it was really hit and miss (even before talking about performance).
https://www.pcmag.com/articles/how-well-does-windows-on-arms-prism-emulation-work-we-tested-with-31-apps
Maybe more programs could work now with more CPU features implemented, although I suspect many programs will still fail for other reasons. The lack of 32bit support, applications that “helpfully” refuse to install/run on an ARM cpu regardless of whether the emulator can support them. And one big problem with buying these ARM computers for windows is that you don’t know what x86 software will actually work before you buy it. It shouldn’t be beyond microsoft to fix all of this, but they seem to be taking their sweet time. I wonder if microsoft’s ARM initiative only exists as a hedge against intel and AMD for negotiations rather than giving ARM the first class treatment.