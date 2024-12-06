Banan-OS: a hobby operating system in C++

This is my hobby operating system written in C++. Currently supports x86_64 and i686 architectures. ↫ Banan-OS git page

A hobby operating system as a learning experience, but for once not written in Rust, which in and of itself makes it more unique than you’d think. Despite being mostly a one-person hobby project, it’s ticked quite a few boxes already: SMP, network stack, copy-on-write memory, ELF loading, NVME and ATA support, PS/2 and USB peripheral support, a basic GUI, and a lot more.

Contributions are welcomed, too.