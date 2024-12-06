Banan-OS: a hobby operating system in C++

This is my hobby operating system written in C++. Currently supports x86_64 and i686 architectures.↫ Banan-OS git page
A hobby operating system as a learning experience, but for once not written in Rust, which in and of itself makes it more unique than you’d think. Despite being mostly a one-person hobby project, it’s ticked quite a few boxes already: SMP, network stack, copy-on-write memory, ELF loading, NVME and ATA support, PS/2 and USB peripheral support, a basic GUI, and a lot more.
Contributions are welcomed, too.
BananaOS could have been awesome.
I don’t know that the comment “for once not written in Rust” is fair. An OS written in C++ is not exactly the odd one out.
Linux, Windows, macOS, FreeBSD, Haiku, Plan 9, ReactOS, and SerenityOS are all written in C or C++. I suspect that 90% of students studying operating systems are assigned C or C++ as languages to write their kernels in. How many Rust operating systems are there really? None real yet. And I doubt Rust has cracked the 50% mark of the “hobby project” OS world either.
As for Banan-OS, I am very impressed at first blush. Just the hardware support alone is impressive. Sadly, the online demo did not work for me as the CPU halted before giving me a desktop. The fact that he has a Git-checkout demo in a browser is testament enough to his ambition and skill.
If I get the time, I would not mind diving into the code on this one ( not that I will be able to keep up with it ).