Intel admits it no longer controls the direction of x86

Remember x86S, Intel’s initiative to create a 64bit-only x86 instruction set, with the goal of removing some of the bloat that the venerable architecture accumulated over the decades? Well, this initiative is now dead, and more or less replaced with the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, a collection of companies with a stake in keeping x86 going. Most notably, this includes Intel and AMD, but also other tech giants like Google.

In the first sign of changes to come after the formation of a new industry group, Intel has confirmed to Tom’s Hardware that it is no longer working on the x86S specification. The decision comes after Intel announced the formation of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, which brings together Intel, AMD, Google, and numerous other industry stalwarts to define the future of the x86 instruction set. Intel originally announced its intentions to de-bloat the x86 instruction set by developing a simplified 64-bit mode-only x86S version, publishing a draft specification in May 2023, and then updating it to a 1.2 revision in June of this year. Now, the company says it has officially ended that initiative. ↫ Paul Alcorn

This seems like an acknowledgement of the reality that Intel is no longer in the position it once was when it comes to steering the direction of x86. It’s AMD that’s doing most of the heavy-lifting for the architecture at the moment, and it’s been doing that for a while now, with little signs that’s going to chance. I doubt Intel had enough clout left to push something as relatively drastic as x86S, and now has to rely on building concensus with other companies invested in x86.

It may seem like a small thing, and I doubt many larger tech outlets will care, but this story is definitely the biggest sign yet that Intel is in a lot more trouble than people already seem to think based on Intel’s products and market performance. What we have here is a full admission by Intel that they no longer control the direction of x86, and have to rely on the rest of the industry to help them. That’s absolutely wild.