NVIDIA’s RTX 5090 will supposedly have a monstrous 575W TDP

The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are receiving their final updates. According to two highly reliable leakers, the RTX 5090 is officially a 575W TDP model, confirming that the new SKU requires significantly more power than its predecessor, the RTX 4090 with TDP of 450W.
According to Kopite, there has also been an update to the RTX 5080 specifications. While the card was long rumored to have a 400W TDP, the final figure is now set at 360W. This change is likely because NVIDIA has confirmed the TDP, as opposed to earlier TGP figures that are higher and represent the maximum power limit required by NVIDIA’s specifications for board partners.↫ WhyCry at VideoCardz.com
These kinds of batshit insane GPU power power requirements are eventually going to run into the limits of the kind of airflow an ATX case can provide. We’re still putting the airflow stream of GPUs (bottom to top) perpendicular to the airflow through the case (front to back) like it’s 1987, and you’d think at least someone would be thinking about addressing this – especially when a GPU is casually dumping this much heat into the constrained space within a computer case.
I don’t want more glass and gamer lights. I want case makers to hire at least one proper fluid dynamics engineer.
I feel these GPU are a raspberry pi away from being fully enclosed and dedicated gaming systems.
This level of power draw is getting silly though. You could legitimately buy a new midrange PSU to Just power this component
Adurbe,
It does seem silly, but I think it’s justifiable if that component ends up doing most of the work. GPUs are the future of computing because their design lends themselves to scalability better than CPUs can.
In blender, for example, I lament the features like physics simulation that aren’t GPU accelerated. The GPU has so much parallel processing power. The CPU’s cores, while being significantly faster than GPU cores on a per-core basis, are extremely inefficient both in terms of energy and die space that they are nowhere close to the GPU’s parallel computing performance. Obvious we’re very dependent on specific software in order to use GPUs, but capability wise I don’t think it’s a contest, the future of high performance computing is the GPU and not CPUs with lots of cores.
IMHO that doesn’t seem so far fetched. I gather that the newest RPIs have decent performance and it’s conceivable for future games to offload more or even all calculations to the GPU.
Thom Holwerda,
Here here. Sometimes it’s hard to buy non-RGB variants of some of these components We end up forced to pay a premium for “features” we didn’t even want.
I’d like to more case go to basics: simple front to back airflow and less churn inside the case. This is the way rack mount hardware is designed. Rather than having Internal fans haphazardly exchange and circulate air inside the case, it would be better to pass the cool outside air directly over exchange fins with passage ways to limit re-circulation inside the case.
We also need much better standards to control the fans such that the peripherals that need better cooling can ask for it without having to install proprietary software. This is a serious problem today as there are notorious problems with nvidia GPUs and the inability to monitor board temperatures that get critically hot. Personally I deal with it by configuring an aggressive fan profile but it’s really annoying that the parts that generate heat don’t interoperate well with fan controllers.
It would not be hard to develop a suitable hardware standard, but the problem is each manufacturer wants to do their own proprietary thing so they don’t release anything as FOSS and nothing talks together.
I picked my gaming case (Fractal Design Ridge) specifically because it ditches the traditional ATX design and places the GPU in the top half of the case, with its own air flow and two 140mm case fans pulling cold air across the face of the GPU. It’s effectively forcing cold air into the existing GPU fans, giving them more air to move around, while also having ventilation at the top for convection cooling. The GPU’s fans rarely spin up while gaming because the case fans move just as much air as them while being much quieter.
The motherboard is in the lower half of the case, separated from the PSU, and each of those sections has its own ventilation. It’s a great thermal design and makes for a PC roughly the size and shape of the PS5. The only drawback is that it takes several steps to open the case and access everything, but that’s a tradeoff I was willing to make for what is essentially a Steam console anyway.
Yeah, no thanks. I may have air conditioning now, but it’s still work to get heat out of this air cul-de-sac of a room in the summer when my RTX 3060 bandwidth-bottlenecks at ~125W of its 170W maximum in a PC specifically built with “what’s the fastest Ryzen I can afford at 65W TDP?” being the first concern.
I was content with a GTX 750 for a decade. I can wait.
On the plus side, you can turn down your central heating a bit (at least if it’s winter).
I do wonder how far away we are from total energy management in a house. In the same way wall sockets and power strips are now provided with USB plugs in them, in the future I’d expect that the cooling requirements of individual component outstrips fans altogether. We’ll plumb GPUs into our home heating, so the heat goes out through the radiators of our home.
Either that, or use thermal energy storage like this: https://blog.sintef.com/energy/thermochemical-energy-storage-the-next-generation-thermal-batteries/
Yeah, it’s science fiction today…but give it 10-20 years.