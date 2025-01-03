NVIDIA’s RTX 5090 will supposedly have a monstrous 575W TDP

The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are receiving their final updates. According to two highly reliable leakers, the RTX 5090 is officially a 575W TDP model, confirming that the new SKU requires significantly more power than its predecessor, the RTX 4090 with TDP of 450W. According to Kopite, there has also been an update to the RTX 5080 specifications. While the card was long rumored to have a 400W TDP, the final figure is now set at 360W. This change is likely because NVIDIA has confirmed the TDP, as opposed to earlier TGP figures that are higher and represent the maximum power limit required by NVIDIA’s specifications for board partners. ↫ WhyCry at VideoCardz.com

These kinds of batshit insane GPU power power requirements are eventually going to run into the limits of the kind of airflow an ATX case can provide. We’re still putting the airflow stream of GPUs (bottom to top) perpendicular to the airflow through the case (front to back) like it’s 1987, and you’d think at least someone would be thinking about addressing this – especially when a GPU is casually dumping this much heat into the constrained space within a computer case.

I don’t want more glass and gamer lights. I want case makers to hire at least one proper fluid dynamics engineer.