Linux 6.13 released

Linux 6.13 comes with the introduction of the AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer driver for benefiting multi-CCD Ryzen X3D processors, the new AMD EPYC 9005 “Turin” server processors will now default to AMD P-State rather than ACPI CPUFreq for better power efficiency, the start of Intel Xe3 graphics bring-up, support for many older (pre-M1) Apple devices like numerous iPads and iPhones, NVMe 2.1 specification support, and AutoFDO and Propeller optimization support when compiling the Linux kernel with the LLVM Clang compiler. Linux 6.13 also brings more Rust programming language infrastructure and more.↫ Michael Larabel
A big release, with a ton of new features. It’ll make its way to your distribution soon enough.
Great to see the LLVM/Clang improvements.
I am more looking forward to 6.14 as it will include big updates to bcachefs as well as the NTSYNC stuff for gaming. It will also have a small update to Intel Haswell graphics support which will benefit the machine I am typing on now.