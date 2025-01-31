Let’s Encrypt ends support for expiration notification emails

Since its inception, Let’s Encrypt has been sending expiration notification emails to subscribers that have provided an email address to us. We will be ending this service on June 4, 2025. ↫ Josh Aas on the Let’s Encrypt website

They’re ending the expiration notification service because it’s costly, adds a ton of complexity to their systems, and constitutes a privacy risk because of all the email addresses they have to keep on file just for this feature. Considering there are other services that offer this functionality, and the fact many people automate this already anyway, it makes sense to stop sending out emails.

Anyway, just a head’s up.