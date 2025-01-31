This Sculpt OS video walkthrough explains how to use Sculpt OS

We talk about the Genode project and Sculpt OS quite regularly on OSNews, but every time I’ve tried using Sculpt OS, I’ve always found it so different and so unique compared to everything else that I just couldn’t wrap my head around it. I assume this stems from nothing but my own shortcomings, because the Genode project often hammers on the fact that Sculpt OS is in daily-driver use by a lot of people within and without the project, so there must be something here just not clicking for me.

Well, it seems I’m actually not the only one with difficulties getting started with Sculpt OS’ unique structure and interface, because Norman Feske, co-founder of Genode Labs, has published a lengthy, detailed, but very interesting and easy to follow screencast explaining exactly how to use Sculpt OS and its unique features and characteristics.

Even though Sculpt OS has been in routine daily use for years now, many outside observers still tend to perceive it as fairly obscure because it does not follow the usual preconceptions of a consumer-oriented operating system. Extensive documentation exists, but it leaves a fairly technical impression at a cursory glance, which may scare some people away. The screencast below aims at making the system a little bit more approachable. It walks you through the steps of downloading, installing, booting the system image, navigating the administrative user interface, and interactively extending and customizing the system. The tour is wrapped up with the steps for creating your personal sculpted OS on a bootable USB stick. ↫ Norman Feske

After watching this, I genuinely feel I have much better grasp of how to use Sculpt OS and just how powerful it really is, and that it’s really not as difficult to use as it may look at first glance. The next time I set some time aside for Sculpt OS, I feel I’ll have a much better grasp of what to do and how to use it properly.