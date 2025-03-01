Genode OS Framework 25.02 released

The prime feature is the continuation of the multi-monitor topic of the previous release, covering multi-monitor window management and going as far as seamlessly integrating multi-monitor virtual machines (Section Multi-monitor window management and virtual machines). The second and long anticipated feature is the Chromium engine version 112 in combination with Qt 6.6.2, which brings our port of the Falkon web browser on par with the modern web (Section Qt, WebEngine, and Falkon browser). On the account of exploratory activities, we are happy to report that Qemu can now be used directly on Genode (Section Qemu on Genode). ↫ Genode release notes

Another incredibly impressive set of improvements to Genode, which will benefit Sculpt OS, too of course. Aside from the improvements mentioned above, there’s also new support for Intel’s Meteor Lake and embedded F&S MX8MP armStone boards, improvements to USB and audio, and much more.