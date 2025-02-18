Humane is shutting down the AI Pin and selling its remnants to HP

Humane is selling most of its company to HP for $116 million and will stop selling AI Pin, the company announced today.
AI Pins that have already been purchased will continue to function normally until 3PM ET on February 28th, Humane says in a support document. After that date, Pins will “no longer connect to Humane’s servers.” As a result, AI Pin features will “no longer include calling, messaging, AI queries / responses, or cloud access.” Humane is also encouraging users to download any pictures, videos, and notes stored on their Pins before they are permanently deleted at that shutdown time.↫ Jay Peters at The Verge
I can’t think of a better example of “AI” being a planet-cooking hype bubble than the Humane failure everybody saw coming from a mile away.
HP can add this useless acquisition next to the Palm one.
>”I can’t think of a better example of “AI” being a planet-cooking hype bubble than the Humane failure everybody saw coming from a mile away.”
Not to mention the AI companies are beginning to lose the tsunami of copyright violation lawsuits which are going to ultimately destroy the entire industry.
Not sure palm is completely useless, there may still be some niche application for graffiti input method or similar that should have come with the palm acquisition. Wouldn’t be surprised if there were one or two other somewhat useful tidbits in there as well.