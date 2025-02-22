Flathub safety: a layered approach from source to user

About two weeks ago we talked about why Fedora manages its own Flatpak repository, and why that sometimes leads to problems with upstream projects. Most recently, Fedora’s own OBS Flatpak was broken, leading to legal threats from the OBS project, demanding Fedora remove any and all branding from its OBS Flatpak. In response, Fedora’s outgoing project leader Matthew Miller gave an interview on YouTube to Brodie Robertson, in which Miller made some contentious claims about a supposed lack of quality control, security, and safety checks in Flathub.

These claims led to a storm of criticism directed at Miller, and since I follow quite a few people actively involved in the Flatpak and Flathub projects – despite my personal preference for traditional Linux packaging – I knew the criticism was warranted. As a more official response, Cassidy James Blaede penned an overview of all the steps Flathub takes and the processes it has in place to ensure the quality, security, and safety of Flathub and its packages.

With thousands of apps and billions of downloads, Flathub has a responsibility to help ensure the safety of our millions of active users. We take this responsibility very seriously with a layered, in-depth approach including sandboxing, permissions, transparency, policy, human review, automation, reproducibility, auditability, verification, and user interface. Apps and updates can be fairly quickly published to Flathub, but behind the scenes each one takes a long journey full of safety nets to get from a developer’s source code to being used on someone’s device. While information about this process is available between various documentation pages and the Flathub source code, I thought it could be helpful to share a comprehensive look at that journey all in one place. ↫ Cassidy James Blaede

Flathub implements a fairly rigorous set of tests, both manual and automated, on every submission. There’s too many to mention, but reading through the article, I’m sure most of you will be surprised by just how solid and encompassing the processes are. There are a few applications from major, trusted sources – think applications from someone like Mozilla – who have their own comprehensive infrastructure and testing routines, but other than those few, Flathub performs extensive testing on all submissions.

I’m not a particular fan of Flatpak for a variety of reasons, but I prefer to stick to facts and issues I verifiably experience when dealing with Flatpaks. I was definitely a bit taken aback by the callousness with which such a long-time, successful Fedora project leader like Miller threw Flathub under the bus, but at least one of the outcomes of all this is greater awareness of the steps Flathub takes to ensure the quality, security, and safety of the packages it hosts.

Nothing is and will be perfect, and I’m sure issues will occasionally arise, but it definitely seems like Flathub has its ducks in a row.