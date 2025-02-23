Illumos on SPARC: possible, but problematic

While SPARC may no longer be supported by the main Illumos project, it still works and is still viable. This page brings together a variety of information regarding Illumos on SPARC, not necessarily limited to Tribblix. ↫ Tribblix website

It seems running Tribblix – and other Illumos-based distributions – on SPARC is still possible, but there are some serious limitations anyone who has tried to use even slightly older operating systems will be fairly familiar with. For instance, since there’s no Rust for Illumos on SPARC, Firefox and other applications that use it are not available, and Tribblix in particular no longer builds Pale Moon (or LibreOffice). Rust is available on Solaris 11, though, so it may be possible to bring it to Illumos. In a similar vein, Go also isn’t available for SPARC either.

As far as hardware support goes, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, as systems that should work do, in fact, not, and even systems that do work run into a very familiar problem: graphics card support is a big issue. This is a problem plaguing X.org on any outdated or sidelined architecture, and it seems Illumos is also affected. Obviously, this greatly reduces the usefulness of Illumos on workstations, but is less of an issue on servers. You’ll run into the same problem when trying to run NetBSD, OpenBSD, or Linux in, say, PA-RISC hardware.

Of course, the problem is both a lack of people interested in and capable of contributing to keeping stuff running on older architectures, further spurred on by a dwindling supply of hardware available at reasonable prices. Sad, but there isn’t much that can be done about it.