Google, DuckDuckGo massively expand “AI” search results

Clearly, online search isn’t bad enough yet, so Google is intensifying its efforts to continue speedrunning the downfall of Google Search. They’ve announced they’re going to show even more “AI”-generated answers in Search results, to more people.

Today, we’re sharing that we’ve launched Gemini 2.0 for AI Overviews in the U.S. to help with harder questions, starting with coding, advanced math and multimodal queries, with more on the way. With Gemini 2.0’s advanced capabilities, we provide faster and higher quality responses and show AI Overviews more often for these types of queries. Plus, we’re rolling out to more people: teens can now use AI Overviews, and you’ll no longer need to sign in to get access. ↫ Robby Stein

On top of this, Google is also testing a new search mode where “AI” takes over the entire search experience. Instead of seeing the usual list of links, the entire page of “results” will be generated by “AI”. This feature, called “AI Mode” is opt-in for now. You can opt-in in Labs, but you do need to be a paying Google One AI Premium subscriber. I guess it’s only a matter of time before this “AI Mode” will be the default on Google Search, because it allows Google to keep its users on Google.com, and this makes it easier to show them ads and block out competitors.

We all know where this is going.

But, I hear you say, I use DuckDuckGo! I don’t have to deal with any of this! Well, I’ve got some bad news for you, because DuckDuckGo, too, is greatly expanding its use of “AI” in search. DDG will provide free, anonymous access to various “AI” chatbots, deliver more “AI”-generated search results based on more sources (but still English-only), and more – all without needing to have an account. A few of these features were already available in beta, and are now becoming generally available.

Props to DuckDuckGo for providing a ton of options to turn all of this stuff off, though. They give users quite a bit of control over how often these “AI”-generated search results appear, and you can even turn them off completely. All the “AI” chatbot stuff is delegated to a separate website, and any link to it from the normal search results can be disabled, too. It’s entirely possible to have DuckDuckGo just show a list of regular search results, exactly as it should be.

Let’s hope DDG can keep these values going, because if they, too, start pushing this “AI” nonsense without options to turn it off, I honestly have no idea where else to go.