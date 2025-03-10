Porting the curl command-line tool and library with Goa

For more than a decade, we have a port of the curl library for Genode available. With the use of Sculpt OS as a daily driver as well as the plan to run Goa natively on Sculpt OS by the end of the year, the itch to also port the curl command-line tool became irresistible. Of course this is a perfect territory for using Goa.

In this article, I will share the process of porting the curl command-line tool and shared library in order to guide future porting efforts of other projects.