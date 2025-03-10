Porting the curl command-line tool and library with Goa

For more than a decade, we have a port of the curl library for Genode available. With the use of Sculpt OS as a daily driver as well as the plan to run Goa natively on Sculpt OS by the end of the year, the itch to also port the curl command-line tool became irresistible. Of course this is a perfect territory for using Goa.
In this article, I will share the process of porting the curl command-line tool and shared library in order to guide future porting efforts of other projects.↫ Johannes Schlatow
A detailed, step-by-step retelling of porting the curl command-line tool and associated libraries to Genode/Sculpt OS. Articles like these are invaluable to anyone trying to port things to Genode and Sculpt OS, as it points to some directions you can explore when encountering errors and hurdles of your own.