Genode OS Framework 26.02 released

The Genode OS Framework 26.02 has been released, and its tentpole improvement is the completion of moving configuration from XML to the new human-inclined data syntax, as we talked about a few months ago. The project has been working on this for years, and now that the tooling, documentation, and so on have been added this release cycle, they’re ready to make the switch. On top of that, they also made the move from GitHub to Codeberg, but that’s certainly not all.

The technical topics of the release revolve around the progressive update of our Linux device-driver environment (DDE-Linux) to kernel version 6.18, usability improvements of the Goa SDK, input-event processing, and code rigidity. Feature-wise, version 26.02 further cultivates the genode-world repository as designated place for ported 3rd-party software, adding the port of Git as stepping stone on our way towards self-hosted development on Sculpt OS. ↫ Genode OS Framework 26.02 release notes

Be sure to read the entire release notes for much more detailed information, as well as a ton of things not mentioned yet.