 Home > macOS > Notes from setting up GlobalTalk using QEMU on Ubuntu

Notes from setting up GlobalTalk using QEMU on Ubuntu

macOS No Comments

I signed up for GlobalTalk in 2024, but never found the time to get a machine set up. Fast-forward to MARCHintosh 2025 and I wasn’t going to let another year go by. This is a series of notes from my experience getting System 7.6 up and running on QEMU 68k on Ubuntu. Hopefully this will help others that might be hitting a roadblock. I certainly hit several!

↫ Cale Mooth

A short and to-the-point guide for those of us who want to partake in GlobalTalk but can’t due to the lack of compatible hardware.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

Leave a Reply