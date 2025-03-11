Notes from setting up GlobalTalk using QEMU on Ubuntu

I signed up for GlobalTalk in 2024, but never found the time to get a machine set up. Fast-forward to MARCHintosh 2025 and I wasn’t going to let another year go by. This is a series of notes from my experience getting System 7.6 up and running on QEMU 68k on Ubuntu. Hopefully this will help others that might be hitting a roadblock. I certainly hit several!↫ Cale Mooth
A short and to-the-point guide for those of us who want to partake in GlobalTalk but can’t due to the lack of compatible hardware.