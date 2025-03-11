Tech execs are pushing Trump to build ‘Freedom Cities’ run by corporations

A new lobbying group, dubbed the Freedom Cities Coalition, wants to convince President Trump and Congress to authorize the creation of new special development zones within the U.S. These zones would allow wealthy investors to write their own laws and set up their own governance structures which would be corporately controlled and wouldn’t involve a traditional bureaucracy. The new zones could also serve as a testbed for weird new technologies without the need for government oversight. ↫ Lucas Ropek

I mean, just in case you weren’t convinced yet these people are utterly insane.

This is the kind of nonsensical libertarian Ayn Rand-inspired wank material dystopian fiction draws a lot of inspiration from, and it never ever ends well for anyone involved, especially not for the poor and lower classes inhabiting such places, because they’re supposed to be warnings, not instruction manuals. The fact that this insipid brand of utter stupidity is even considered by a president of the United States in this day and age should be all the proof you need that he and those around him have the moral compass of the rotting carcass of Margaret Thatcher.

I can’t believe we have to tell these Silicon Valley “geniuses” that lawless corporate towns are bad. In 2025.