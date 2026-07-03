Microsoft settles centuries of religious debate by providing clearest definition of hell to date: Windows with a website-based shell running only Copilot

For how often people invoke it, the concept of “hell” in Christianity is remarkably vague and nebulous, as both the Old and New Testament barely go into detail about the concept. As such, I’m glad Microsoft has now given us a clear vision of hell and what, exactly, it looks like, ending centuries of denominational disagreements.
Microsoft is currently selling the idea of Windows and Copilot as two separate things: an OS and an assistant riding along on top of it. However, a leaked video shows Project Aion, an internal prototype where Copilot doesn’t just sit inside Windows, it becomes Windows, swallowing the Start menu, the taskbar, and three decades of desktop conventions in the process. The footage is reportedly two years old, so Aion is most likely dead by now. But it’s the clearest look yet at how far Microsoft was willing to take its agentic AI ambitions.↫ Alfonso Maruccia at Techspot
Everything about this is dreadful. Obviously replacing the entire shell with “AI” nonsense is the main crime against usability here, but on top of that, this new shell is all just websites, all the way down, so everything is slow and stuttery. Since this runs on something called “Win3”, which appears to be a very minimal, stripped-down version of Windows intended to only run the Edge browser engine, you can’t run Win32 applications. If you do try to run a Win32 application, it will load the application in a remote virtual machine running in the cloud, which I;m sure does wonder for performance, responsiveness, and latency.
We can all thank the lord this project is two years old and most likely cancelled by now, but we have no way of knowing if Microsoft is still intending for this to be the future direction of Windows. Since people don’t want to use “AI” of their own volition, it only makes sense in the technology industry’s sick, twisted mind to force people into using “AI” with efforts like this. Consent has never been Silicon Valley’s strength, after all.
At the time of writing, Microsoft is 225 billion dollars in the red on “AI”, so I wouldn’t be surprised if attempts to replace the regular Explorer shell with something “AI”-based is still very much on the table in Redmond.
I would go so far as to say that hell isn’t in the Bible. The Old Testament had Sheol, but that’s different, it’s where both good and bad people went. According to the New Testament (although this is indeed vaguer, with some passages having other possible interpretations) both the good and bad come back to life, the bad so that they can be judged and punished with eternal suffering. The concept of hell (certainly the way it’s viewed nowadays) was added later.
I hope we’ll continue to have OSes with interfaces like today’s, but version with AI input would be very interesting. One of the most useful applications of AI is as input. This type of interface would be huge (already is in some cases [1]) for some disabled people.
[1] https://lobste.rs/s/q49re5
cheemosabe,
The modern Christian “Hell” is probably borrowed from Islamic version, with the help of a certain writer.
Though to be entirely fair, these depictions are not in the Qur’an either. But rather arrived with the tradition that is expressed later on. And that happened with Muslims wider expansion and encountering of different cultures.
Specifically a large variety of new things came from Talmudic traditions. Zoroastrian tests, and old Mesopotamia cultures. This is not to say Islamic Hell is “tame”, but it is not described in much detail other than eternal torment, and fire. It for example has “seven gates”, but not described in the usual seven layers.
(Regarding AI, I think it might make sense to ask one to verify / expand this. I’m no theological expert)