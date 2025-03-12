Chimera Linux drops RISC-V support because capable RISC-V hardware doesn’t exist

We’ve talked about Chimera Linux a few times now on OSNews, so I won’t be repeating what makes it unique once more. The project announced today that it will be shuttering its RISC-V architecture support, and considering RISC-V has been supported by Chimera Linux pretty much since the beginning, this is a big step. The reason is as sad as it is predictable: there’s simply no RISC-V hardware out there fit for the purpose of building a Linux distribution and all of its packages.

Up until this point, Chimera Linux built its RISC-V variant “on an x86_64 machine with qemu-user binfmt emulation coupled with transparent cbuild support”. There are various problems with this setup, like serious reliability problems, not being able to test packages, and a lack of performance. The setup was intended to be a temporary solution until proper, performanct RISC-V hardware became available, but this simply hasn’t happened, and it doesn’t seem like this is going to change soon.

Most of the existing RISC-V hardware options simply lack the performance to be used as build machines (think Raspberry Pi 3/4 levels of performance), making them even slower than the emulation setup they’re currently using. The only machine that in theory would be performant enough to serve as a build machine is the Milk-V Pioneer, but this machine has serious other problems, as the project notes:

Milk-V Pioneer is a board with 64 out-of-order cores; it is the only of its kind, with the cores being supposedly similar to something like ARM Cortex-A72. This would be enough in theory, however these boards are hard to get here (especially with Sophgon having some trouble, new US sanctions, and Mouser pulling all the Milk-V products) and from the information that is available to me, it is rather unstable, receives very little support, and is ridden with various hardware problems. ↫ Chimera Linux website

So, not only is the Milk-V Pioneer difficult to get due to, among other things, US sanctions, it’s also not very stable and receives very little support. Aside from the Pioneer and the various slow and therefore unsuitable options, there’s nothing else in the pipeline either for performant RISC-V hardware, making it quite difficult to support the architecture. Of course, this could always change in the future, but for now, supporting RISC-V is clearly not an option for Chimera Linux.

This is clearly sad news, especially for those of us hoping RISC-V becomes an open source hardware platform that we can use every day, and I wonder how many other projects are dealing with the same problem.