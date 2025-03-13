WinRing0: why Windows is flagging your PC monitoring and fan control apps as a threat

When I checked where Windows Defender had actually detected the threat, it was in the Fan Control app I use to intelligently cool my PC. Windows Defender had broken it, and that’s why my fans were running amok. For others, the threat was detected in Razer Synapse, SteelSeries Engine, OpenRGB, Libre Hardware Monitor, CapFrameX, MSI Afterburner, OmenMon, FanCtrl, ZenTimings, and Panorama9, among many others. “As of now, all third-party/open-source hardware monitoring softwares are screwed,” Fan Control developer Rémi Mercier tells me. ↫ Sean Hollister at The Verge

Anyone reading OSNews can probably solve this puzzle. Many fan control and hardware monitoring applications for Windows make use of the same open source driver: WinRing0. Uniquely, this kernel-level driver is signed, since it’s from back in the days when developers could self-sign these sorts of drivers, but the signed version has a known vulnerability that’s quite dangerous considering it’s a kernel-level driver. The vulnerability has been fixed, but signing this new version – and keeping it signed – is a big ordeal and quite expensive, since these days, drivers have to be signed by Microsoft.

And it just so happens that Windows Defender has started marking this driver, and thus any tool that uses it, as dangerous, sending it to quarantine. The result is failing hardware monitoring and fan control applications for quite a few Windows users. Some companies have invested in developing their own closed-source alternatives, but they’re not sharing them. Luckily, Windows OEM iBuyPower says it’s trying to get the patched version of WinRing0 signed, and if that happens, they will share it back with the community. Classy.

For now, though, hardware monitoring and fan control on Windows might be a bit of an ordeal.