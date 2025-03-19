Java 24 released

Oracle, the company owned by a guy who purchased a huge chunk of the Kingdom of Hawaii from the Americans, has released Java 24. I’ll be honest and upfront: I just don’t care very much at all about this, as the only interaction I’ve had with Java over the past, I don’t know, 15 years or so, is either because of Minecraft, or because of my obsession with ancient UNIX workstations where Java programs pop up in the weirdest of places. I know Java is massive and used everywhere, but going through the list of changes and improvements does not spark any joy in me at all, and just makes me want to stick my pinky in an electrical socket to make something interesting happen.
If you work with Java, you know all of this stuff already anyway, as you’ve been excitedly trying to impress Nick from accounting with your knowledge of Flexible Constructor Bodies and Quantum-Resistant Module-Lattice-Based Key Encapsulation Mechanisms because he’s just so dreamy and you desperately want to ask him out for a hot cup of coffee, but you’re not sure if he’s married or has a boy or girlfriend so you’re just kind of scoping things out a bit too excitedly and now you’re worried you might be coming off as too desperate for his attention.
Anyway, that’s how offices work, right? I’ve never worked for anyone but myself and office settings induce a deep sense of existential dread in me, so my knowledge of office work, and Java if we’re honest, may be based a bit too much on ’90s sitcoms and dramas. Whatever, Java 24 is here. Do a happy dance.
Well powers Amazon infrastructure, the microservices that help Netflix manage and deliver content, the development infrastructure for the mobile OS that owns 80% of world market share,…
Anything here that requires java is doing fine with openjava. Does anyone even use oracle’s version?
Isn’t OpenJDK from Oracle too?
Yes it is. And almost anything else is a fork of it.
Now they are focusing mainly on GraalVM which is completely different.
Firstly, I’m not a java apparatchik but I do use java, as @mote mentions mostly openjdk these days, my main area of interest IIoT(sensors, controllers and remote interfacing to legacy systems) I feel java is unequalled for the development of the backend.
( @moondevil no doubt a legacy of those Mobile OS roots you discussed. )
Quite possible more people have prophesied the demise of Java than any other programming language in history, yet from the services perspective with the ubiquitous spread of IoT and IIoT it is probably more relevant than ever before.
It’s truly ironic that so many people sitting on a park bench somewhere, having checked in with all their various needs and services, spend so much time blogging about java’s ultimate demise from one of the very platforms that java gives life.
And having PQC capability is not a bad thing for the everyday human, sure it comes from a big evil, but it makes life harder for the other big evils to dominate.
I cannot believe that Thom forgot to mention that 32-bit Linux has been deprecated. Java is exactly the kind of language where I am sure that is impacting somebody.
The most interesting part of the article for me was that Larry Ellison owns Lanai. I had no idea. He got a great deal on it too.
I`ve found info, that Java 24 does support 32bit Linux, it will be removed from version 25.
I’m one of those who agree with the political standoffs in OSNews, I think that reporting the computer scientist perspective on where the world is going is totally advisable and in line with OSNews editorial pillars. Expecially in these dark times.
But so many nasty comments and so much sarcasm in a press release about the new release of a computer language is totally nonsense to me.
Thom has become much more jaded and bitter over the years. When he first took over he had a much different tone in his posts.