Redox gets X11 support, GTK3, and Mesa3D EGL

We’ve cleared another month by the skin of our teeth, so it’s time for another month of progress in Redox, the Rust-based operating system. They’ve got a big one for us this month, as Redox can now run X11 applications in its Orbital display server, working in much the same way as XWayland. This X11 support includes DRI, but it doesn’t yet fully support graphics acceleration. Related to the X11 effort is the brand new port of GTK3 and the arrival of Mesa3D EGL.
Moving on, there’s the usual massive list of bugfixes and low-level changes, such as the introduction of the
/var directory and subdirectories for compliance with the FHS, a fix to make the live image work when there’s no other working storage driver, and a ton more. Of course, there’s the usual list of relibc fixes, as well as a ton of updated and improved ports.
I had not seen as much of Jeremy Soller in recent updates. I guess this explains what he has been up to. Interesting that they added X11 support before Wayland.
It looks like GTK3 is running under X11 rather than native. Still very cool and the list of applications and frameworks continues to expand. I noticed GtkWebKit on there. While awesome in its own right, the real news with these updates is how much more capable relibc and the kernel are getting. I look forward to “porting” being mostly “building”.
Cool, yes. yeah i am not in favour.
Wish there was a grub driver for RedoxFS to load it’s bootloader. And the ability to upgrade the system as we are used on linux. That will greatly speed up the adoption.
Apologies but I cannot tell. Do you not like Jeremy? Or do you not like Redox? Technical reasons? Or other?
where are you getting that impression??
I was confused too, but I think it was meant as a reply to NaGERST above.