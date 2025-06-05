Redox gets X11 support, GTK3, and Mesa3D EGL

We’ve cleared another month by the skin of our teeth, so it’s time for another month of progress in Redox, the Rust-based operating system. They’ve got a big one for us this month, as Redox can now run X11 applications in its Orbital display server, working in much the same way as XWayland. This X11 support includes DRI, but it doesn’t yet fully support graphics acceleration. Related to the X11 effort is the brand new port of GTK3 and the arrival of Mesa3D EGL.

Moving on, there’s the usual massive list of bugfixes and low-level changes, such as the introduction of the /var directory and subdirectories for compliance with the FHS, a fix to make the live image work when there’s no other working storage driver, and a ton more. Of course, there’s the usual list of relibc fixes, as well as a ton of updated and improved ports.