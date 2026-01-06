Redox gets basic Linux DRM support

Since we moved to a new year, we also moved to a new month, and that means a new monthly report from Redox, the general purpose operating system written in Rust. The report obviously touches on the news we covered a few weeks ago that Redox now has the first tidbits of a modesetting driver for Intel hardware, but in addition to that, the project has also taken the first steps towards basic read-only APIs from Linux DRM, in order to use Linux graphics drivers. ARM64 now has dynamic linking support, POSIX compliance has been improved, and countless other improvements. Of course, there’s also the usual massive list of bug fixes and minor changes to the kernel, relibc, drivers, and so on.

I genuinely wish the Redox project another successful year. The team seems to have its head screwed on right, and is making considerable progress basically every month. I don’t know what the end goal is, but the way things are looking right now, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come preinstalled on system76 laptops somewhere over the coming five years.