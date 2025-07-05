Is an Intel N100 a better value than a Raspberry Pi?

All of this to say: value is complicated. The Pi 5 is much more compact and slightly more power efficient (especially at idle) compared to the cheapest N1XX Intel systems. The Intel systems are better suited for a desktop use case. The Pi 5 can be run off PoE power, for easier one-cable networking + power. The Intel systems are more compatible with a wider range of software (not the least of which is anything requiring Windows).↫ Jeff Geerling
Intel’s N100 and N150 are vastly underappreciated. The mini laptop I reviewed over a year ago is built around the N100, and I still use it every day for watching YouTube, writing OSNews posts, and so on. I never run into performance issues, battery life is excellent, and I don’t have to deal with the annoyances of using ARM. The catch is that you’re going to want to use Linux – I use Fedora KDE – because Windows’ performance on the N100 is dreadful.
I don’t think the jump from the N100 to the N150 is worthwhile enough to buy the new version of my mini laptop, so I’ll stick with what I have. I do hope Intel continues the Nxxx line or processors, because it offers something no other x86 chip offers: more than reasonable performance at low power usage for an incredibly low price.
N100 machines are a better value. Pi is great, I owned multiple 1-4 models, but it’s a very fragile, sensitive device. When you start to factor in
– proper power supply
– enclosure
– fans
– up to model 4 a NVMe hat
– USB-SATA adapters
– reliable SD cards
It becomes more expensive than a basic N100 PC, AND it’s still much more sensitive to things like USB interference and overheating.
A power sipping PC will be much more robust and won’t be drawing that much more power.
I am very happy with my N100 box. The main difference I see against the Pi is the performance in random tasks.
Of course, the Pi is more efficient, and some tasks run very fast. However, disk intensive and another tasks full of transactions suddenly become slow. The N100 works reasonably well in more use scenarios.
I got a N95 mini PC, it works great. 16 GB of RAM and Linux Mint flies on it. Heck, even Windows originally on it, fly on it. Overall, using the passmark benchmark too, a Raspberry Pi 5 has about 3500 points, and these miniPCs range from 4000 to 8000 points. They’re faster for sure.
Here at home we have a Raspberry Pi 3B+, and a 5, with all its peripherals (rapberry pi-branded keyboard, mouse, monitor). It’s cute for sure, but it’s really too fragile, as someone else said. I first installed the OS on a Sandisk usb stick, and the OS didn’t like it. It was super slow. I really thought that I had bought a fake usb stick. But no! Installing Mint on the same usb stick, and running it on an x86 box, had no problems. It was as fast as expected. So I think the bugs and the constant problems with sd cards and usb sticks daily discussed for the raspberry pi are their own buggy usb implementation, or something, not the cards’. Linux on x86 doesn’t have these issues with the same sticks. Personally, I can’t quite trust their hardware. And don’t let me start about their gfx driver implementation or video codec support (they even removed support for some codecs in hardware, they said the cpu could do it fine, but in my case, it doesn’t without dropping frames).
I replaced my home server IVY bridge mobo, with a cheap (~90€) Asus N100 ITX one.
It’s just perfect, no fan, its fixed at 6W TDP (too weak for my use) that can be easily raised to 15W using Throttlestop for windows (or a equivalent script for Linux).
No big/little idiocy, and more powerful than the (65W) 3470S it replaced, the VGA is powerful and can transcode H265/HEVC video w/o a sweat. The only downgrade over the IVY bridge ancestor is the lack of CSM and native compatibility with XP/Vista but obviously a stupid Rasberry is way less compatible.
And no Thom, isn’t too weak for windows, I use even Remote FX to play 3d games remotely on it, and aside the main Win server it runs constantly a couple of VMs concurrently.
All the Nxxx lineup needs is more PCI lanes (it could merely have a single NIC, one NVMe and very few peripherals at this amount), but that would eat up other intel chips… because for under 6W it actually is pretty nifty and versatile