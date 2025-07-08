Two weeks of Wayback: first alpha release in a few weeks

Alpine Linux maintainer Ariadne Conill only started working on Wayback a few weeks ago, but in a blog post today they dive into a few more details about how much progress has already been achieved. To refresh your memory, Wayback allows you to run a legacy X11-based desktop environment on top of Wayland by running a stub Wayland compositor in front of Xwayland, capable of serving as a full X server. This way, the transition to Wayland and the removal of X.org from popular distributions won’t mean you can’t run X11-based desktop environments anymore.

Within just a few weeks, the project has made serious progress.

There’s a lot still left to do before we can confidently say that Wayback is ready for distributions to switch to. This work is across the stack: Wayback still needs to expose surfaces that Xwayland can use, Xwayland needs to implement a few new features such as cursor warping and some X extensions inside Xwayland itself need to be properly plumbed (such as Xinerama being able to make use of the Wayland output layout data). Longer term goals aside, we are at most a few weeks away from the first alpha-quality release of Wayback. The main focus of this release is to get to a point where enough is working that users with basic setups and requirements can be reasonably served by Wayback in place of the X.org server, to allow for further testing. It’s already to a point where I am daily driving it. ↫ Ariadne Conill

Of course, there’s still tons of bugs to figure out and missing functionality to implement, but the fact that they’re just weeks away from a first alpha release is honestly impressive. I really hope Wayback picks up even more and gets adopted by other distributions as well, since it’s such an elegant and future-proof solution to a very real problem. It’s important that desktop environments that will not or cannot transition to Wayland remain available to Linux users regardless of their choice of Wayland or X11.

When facing the slow sunsetting of a windowing system, some people go off on deranged neofascist conspiracy rants against the woke illuminati, while others sit down and develop real forward-looking solutions. I’m glad virtually every Linux distribution that matters trusts the latter over the former.