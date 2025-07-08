Two weeks of Wayback: first alpha release in a few weeks

Alpine Linux maintainer Ariadne Conill only started working on Wayback a few weeks ago, but in a blog post today they dive into a few more details about how much progress has already been achieved. To refresh your memory, Wayback allows you to run a legacy X11-based desktop environment on top of Wayland by running a stub Wayland compositor in front of Xwayland, capable of serving as a full X server. This way, the transition to Wayland and the removal of X.org from popular distributions won’t mean you can’t run X11-based desktop environments anymore.
Within just a few weeks, the project has made serious progress.
There’s a lot still left to do before we can confidently say that Wayback is ready for distributions to switch to. This work is across the stack: Wayback still needs to expose surfaces that Xwayland can use, Xwayland needs to implement a few new features such as cursor warping and some X extensions inside Xwayland itself need to be properly plumbed (such as Xinerama being able to make use of the Wayland output layout data).
Longer term goals aside, we are at most a few weeks away from the first alpha-quality release of Wayback. The main focus of this release is to get to a point where enough is working that users with basic setups and requirements can be reasonably served by Wayback in place of the X.org server, to allow for further testing. It’s already to a point where I am daily driving it.↫ Ariadne Conill
Of course, there’s still tons of bugs to figure out and missing functionality to implement, but the fact that they’re just weeks away from a first alpha release is honestly impressive. I really hope Wayback picks up even more and gets adopted by other distributions as well, since it’s such an elegant and future-proof solution to a very real problem. It’s important that desktop environments that will not or cannot transition to Wayland remain available to Linux users regardless of their choice of Wayland or X11.
When facing the slow sunsetting of a windowing system, some people go off on deranged neofascist conspiracy rants against the woke illuminati, while others sit down and develop real forward-looking solutions. I’m glad virtually every Linux distribution that matters trusts the latter over the former.
I’m definitely going to follow this project as it seems to be a solution to my problem of wanting to move to Wayland but being held back by legacy X11 software. I’m going to play with this on my spare Void Linux box later this week.
@Morgan
Have you really moved to Wayland if 100% of your apps run as X11? What benefits does being on Wayback bring over continuing with Xorg?
If it really offers a benefit, best of luck. I hope it addresses your issue. Keep us posted on the results.
The biggest benefit is that this solution can be maintained beyond the sun-setting of X.org. It builds on the new infrastructure, while being a drop in replacement for legacy window managers and desktop environments.
Or put differently, you don’t need to build a retro rig with an old, unmaintained distro release when you want to run Fvwm95. You can just run it right on your shiny, modern monster rig.
@r_a_trip
I get that but Xorg is going to be well maintained for quite some time and your monster rig can still run it. Red Hat is obligated to support Xorg for RHEL9 until 2036 or so. I would expect other parties to chip in as well. And of course, there is now a fork.
But my question was more about what Wayback offers “now” for people like @Morgan above. I would think the most complete and bug-free X11 experience today would come from Xorg rather than Wayback. And by “today”, I mean the next year or so.
My question is driven by curiosity. I do not want people to think I am dumping on Wayback. I am excited to see the Alpine folks working on this.
Luckily, “today” there are going to be zero benefits over xorg.
However: xorg may be well maintained, but that doesn’t guarantee proper support from the graphics drivers, even in the near future (I expect the first problems with newly released hardware within 2-3 years). One would want a well-tested solution ready when that happens.
I think you misunderstand my issues with Wayland. I have exactly two issues preventing me from running it full time: Font rendering (in KDE Plasma, haven’t seen it in GNOME), and full support for RDP and other remote control protocols. In other words, I’m 99% of the way there already.
I’m also thinking that Wayback may be good for more than just the Linux world; FreeBSD is making progress towards adopting Wayland, and Wayback can probably be ported to that OS as well.
This project just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. The majority of the argument I’ve seen against Wayland is that it doesn’t implement some feature X, which user relies on. With this project implementing on top of Xwayland, don’t those problems still exist? I can see that the project now needs features to be implemented in Xwayland to complete some functionality, so they’re right back at square one. Seems like effort that could instead be invested in implementing missing features in Wayland/Xwayland, or porting remaining applications that have already stagnated to support Wayland.
Wayback doesn’t run the X11 applications (XWayland already does that). It runs X11 desktops and window managers on top of XWayland. Something that XWayland normally doesn’t do. So it is a way of running full X11 environments inside a rootful XWayland instance.