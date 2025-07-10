Pixel Android gets a rolling release canary channel

To better support you and provide earlier, more consistent access to in-development features, we are announcing a significant evolution in our pre-release program. Moving forward, the Android platform will have a Canary release channel, which will replace the previous developer preview program. This Canary release channel will function alongside the existing beta program.
This change is designed to provide a more streamlined and continuous opportunity for you to try out new platform capabilities and provide feedback throughout the entire year, not just in the early months of a new release cycle.↫ Dan Galpin on the Android Developers Blog
This new Canary channel is intended for developers, and you can expect a ton of bugs and breaking changes. Updates are basically streamed continuously over the air, but not all changes will make it to a final release of Android (as in, they can be pulled definitively). You can join the new channel with any supported Pixel device, but going back to a beta or final release will require a full wipe.